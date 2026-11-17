⚠️ Victoria Cranmer, 25, of Little Egg Harbor pleaded guilty to child endangerment.

❗ The plea calls for three years in prison, but her lawyer will ask for probation.

➡️ Under the plan, she would not have to register as a sex offender.

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Little Egg Harbor woman who was watching a friend’s toddler has pleaded guilty to child endangerment for possession of child sexual abuse material and faces three years in state prison.

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Victoria Cranmer, 25, pleaded guilty in Superior Court in Ocean County on Friday, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2027. Under the planned sentence, Cranmer would be subject to parole supervision for life, but she would not have to register as a sex offender.

However, Cranmer could avoid prison. Defense counsel Conor Kane, a public defender, said he will ask for probation and credit for time served — a request the judge appeared willing to accommodate, Jersey Shore Online reported. Cranmer has been held at Ocean County Jail since her July arrest.

Victoria Cranmer (Ocean County Jail/Canva) Victoria Cranmer (Ocean County Jail/Canva)

Disturbing Snapchat video saved to Victoria Cranmer's phone

County prosecutors said Cranmer recorded a Snapchat video on May 6 and saved it to her iPhone 17 Pro. Investigators found the video in her Snapchat memories.

Police said the video showed a toddler grab at Cranmer's bikini area while she sat on the toilet. Cranmer's leg tattoos, including the word "boobs," a lightning bolt, and a mushroom, helped investigators to identify her.

"Why are you picking my pubes?" Cranmer said, laughing, in the video.

Victoria Anne Cranmer (Victoria Cranmer via Facebook) Victoria Anne Cranmer (Victoria Cranmer via Facebook)

Friend found the video and handed the phone to detectives, records say

At the time, Cranmer was watching her friend's two-year-old. According to a criminal complaint appendix, Cranmer had been living with the friend for three months.

Weeks later, the friend kicked Cranmer out, looked through Cranmer's phone, and found the 14-second Snapchat video. On May 15, the friend texted someone that she found a "crazy video" and turned the phone over to detectives days later.

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