🚗 A 28-year-old Elizabeth man has pleaded guilty in a crash that killed former Assemblyman Alberto Coutinho.

⚖️ John Arango-Taborda faces a 12-year prison term after admitting to aggravated manslaughter and DUI.

🏛️ Coutinho represented Newark's 29th Legislative District and was a prominent figure in the Portuguese community.

A 28-year-old Union County man has admitted to causing a high-speed DUI car crash that killed a former state assemblyman.

John Arango-Taborda, of Elizabeth, has pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and to a summons for driving under the influence in the death of Alberto Coutinho in spring of this year.

The 56-year-old Coutinho, a Newark resident, suffered a heart attack at the scene on March 29, according to multiple reports at the time, including News 12 and NJ.com.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of McCarter Highway - also called Route 21- and South Street.

Arango-Tarboda, who has no prior criminal record, was also injured in the crash, during which his car was speeding 93 mph, nearly triple the posted limit, according to court records cited by NJ.com.

He will face a recommended prison term of 12 years, as well as a $300 fine, suspension of his driver’s license for seven months to one year, completion of the Intoxicated Driver Resource Center course, and other applicable fines and fees.

Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 11, 2027.

Read More: Driver charged in Newark crash that killed former NJ assemblyman

Comstock Comstock

Community remembers ‘pillar’ of Newark and Portuguese culture

Coutinho served as a Democratic assemblyman in the 29th Legislative District for more than five years.

He was the first Portuguese American to serve in the Legislature, from May 1997 to January 1998 and again from January 2008 to September 2013.

At the time of his death, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka remembered Coutinho as a “central pillar of our Portuguese community, the Ironbound, and the city at large."

Newark’s annual Portuguese Day Festival was also established by the Coutinho family.

Albert Coutinho was a state Assemblyman for more than five years (Buyus Funeral Home) NJ man faces charges after deadly Newark crash leaves ex legislator dead - Albert Coutinho was a state Assemblyman for a total of more than five years Buyus Funeral Home

Complicated legacy included conviction and later pardon

Coutinho resigned from office, after taking a plea deal for stealing funds from his family’s charitable foundation and filing false financial disclosure forms. He was then sentenced to three years' probation.

In January, outgoing Gov. Phil Murphy pardoned Coutinho after the former lawmaker had applied for the consideration online.

The late lawmaker was also a crucial part of his family’s business, Coutinho’s Bakery, which first opened in 1973 and expanded to several stores across North Jersey, before ultimately shutting down in 2008.

“Having started in the office and the bakery floor from the age of 8, Albert possessed a great deal of knowledge and experience in a business that became a hub in the region for food, culture, and opportunity,” according to his obituary.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

These 31 convicted killers were pardoned by Gov. Murphy In a one year span, Gov. Phil Murphy granted clemency to over 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, at least 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After release, each person is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman