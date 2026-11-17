☑️New Jersey's attorney general has filed a federal lawsuit against DHS

☑️The lawsuit says three detainees died and hundreds needed emergency treatment

☑️DHS denies mistreatment as a Republican congressman defends the facility

The fight between Gov. Mikie Sherrill's administration and the Department of Homeland Security over conditions inside Newark's Delaney Hall immigration detention facility has escalated into a federal lawsuit.

Attorney General Jennifer Davenport filed the lawsuit Tuesday after DHS refused to respond to what the state calls "lawful subpoenas" dating back to August. The subpoenas seek information about how detainees are treated inside the facility.

The governor, Democratic members of New Jersey's congressional delegation and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka have criticized conditions at Delaney Hall, saying detainees do not receive proper nutrition or adequate medical attention.

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NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 04: Protesters gather outside the Delaney Hall Detention Facility , where ICE is housing detained immigrants, on August 4, 2026, in Newark, New Jersey. The demand for a shutdown continues after El Salvadoran immigrant Edwin Lopez-Cornejo died on August 1st while in custody at the facility. He was the 22nd person to die in ICE custody this year. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 04: Protesters gather outside the Delaney Hall Detention Facility , where ICE is housing detained immigrants, on August 4, 2026, in Newark, New Jersey. The demand for a shutdown continues after El Salvadoran immigrant Edwin Lopez-Cornejo died on August 1st while in custody at the facility. He was the 22nd person to die in ICE custody this year. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The lawsuit cites three deaths and hundreds of emergency treatments

The lawsuit says there have been three deaths at Delaney Hall and that "hundreds" of detainees have required emergency treatment at University Hospital in Newark.

The suit also accuses DHS of preventing GEO Group, the company that owns the facility, from releasing documents to the state.

“There are far too many reports of inhumane treatment of the people held at Delaney Hall. But what we have received for months from both GEO Group and DHS is plain stonewalling,” Davenport said.

“We will continue to do all we can to ensure that these civil detainees are treated with the dignity and decency that all people are entitled to under the law.”

DHS has denied any mistreatment at Delaney Hall, accusing "sanctuary politicians" of engaging in "political theater" and spreading misinformation.

The agency also denied that protesters and Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., were shot with pepper balls.

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NJ officer accused of stealing hurt photojournalist's equipment outside Delaney Hall on May 30, 2026 (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) NJ officer accused of stealing hurt photojournalist's equipment outside Delaney Hall on May 30, 2026 (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Van Drew praised Delaney Hall after touring the facility

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., who represents the 2nd Congressional District, toured the facility in June and praised its conditions and the treatment of detainees.

He accused Democrats who criticize the facility of pandering to the "ultra left socialist" part of their party.

Van Drew even offered to take a lie detector test about conditions at Delaney Hall and challenged Democrats to do the same.

ICE on Tuesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment about the lawsuit.

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