⚠️ This story contains graphic images and descriptions of the reported attack.

🔴 Federal prosecutors say a former aide to GOP congressman staged a politically themed ambush in July 2025.

⚖️ Natalie Greene and a friend face federal charges that carry up to five years in prison each.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story contains graphic images and descriptions that may be disturbing to some people.

A 27-year-old Ocean City woman who worked as an aide to Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew has been indicted on federal charges alongside another young woman, of staging an elaborate politically motivated attack last year.

Federal prosecutors said that Natalie Greene paid to have alarming and somewhat distinct slash marks cut into her torso, hours before picking up a friend and heading to a South Jersey nature reserve.

Greene has been indicted on charges of conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes, conveying false statements and hoaxes, and making false statements to federal law enforcement.

The “friend,” 25-year-old Anamaria Moe, of Atlantic City, has been newly charged in the indictment with conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes and conveying false statements and hoaxes.

Camden federal court (Google Maps) Camden federal court (Google Maps)

Moe was previously known as an undisclosed conspirator at the time of Greene’s arrest in November 2025.

On Thursday, Moe made her initial appearance in Camden federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sharon A. King, U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer said.

Following the duo’s alarming 911 call in summer 2025, investigators found evidence of a staged attack on the aide of one of New Jersey’s conservative federal politicians.

Read More: Feds say GOP NJ congressional aide staged political attack hoax

Congressional aide is accused of fake violent ambush in NJ (Google Maps) Feds say Natalie Greene faked anti Trump ambush -

Greene's rise from intern to aide with Van Drew’s office

The criminal complaint and the indictment both did not disclose the name of the federal official that had employed Greene.

Public records show Greene was an intern for Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District, from August 2021 through June 2023.

She was then a constituent advocate, before promotion to constituent advocate director in June 2024.

Once the federal charges were announced a year ago, Van Drew’s communications director confirmed that Greene was no longer working with the office.

“We are deeply saddened by today’s news, and while Natalie is no longer associated with the Congressman’s government office, our thoughts and prayers are with her. We hope she’s getting the care she needs,” Van Drew’s office previously said in an email response to New Jersey 101.5.

Greene’s lawyer also shared a statement at that time.

"At the age of 26, my client served her community working full time to assist the constituents of the Congressman with loyalty and fidelity. She did that while being a full-time student. Under the law, she is presumed innocent and reserves all of her defenses for presentation in a court of law," defense attorney Louis Barbone said to New Jersey 101.5.

Photos of Natalie Greene after the reported attack on July 23, 2025 USDOJ Feds say Natalie Greene faked anti Trump ambush

Evidence includes online searches for body mod studio, zip ties, directions

On July 21, 2025, a couple days before the accused fake ambush, Moe’s cell phone was used for an online search for “zip ties near me,” the indictment said.

Meanwhile, Greene’s phone history showed a Reddit profile searching for body modification studios, and Instagram messages back and forth with a studio in Pennsylvania.

Federal prosecutors said on July 23, 2025 after 2 p.m., Greene arrived at the body modification studio and underwent scalpel cuts to her face, neck, back, and shoulder.

She signed a consent waiver for the work, submitted her New Jersey driver’s license and paid $500 in cash, according to a receipt time-stamped just after 6 p.m.

Greene then drove from Pennsylvania to Ventnor, picked up Moe and eventually drove to the Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve in Egg Harbor Township, the indictment also said.

Around 10:36 p.m., Egg Harbor Township Police received a 911 call reporting that two women had been attacked by three unknown men at the Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve.

Feds say Natalie Greene paid to get scalpel cuts before reporting a fake attack in July 2025 (USDOJ ) Feds say Natalie Greene faked anti Trump ambush -

Investigators find matching zip ties, body mod evidence and conflicting stories

When police responded, Greene had multiple scalpel cuts to her arms, neck and body, and messages scrawled on her in marker, including “Trump whore.”

Greene said her attackers held her down, cutting her and writing on her body and binding her ankles and wrists with zip ties, the complaint also said.

Within the next couple of days, the internet search histories of both women had been found — along with some stray zip ties in Greene’s Maserati SUV that were the same size and type as those used against her.

Investigators spoke at length with Greene as well as the person who did the slashing body modification work on July 23, 2025.

When asked about threats at work, Greene described mail that the congressman’s office received, calling the elected official racist, or another that said “Windmills belong on your grave.”

“We keep all of our hate mail,” Greene added, according to the complaint.

If convicted, each of the federal charges carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and a term of three years of supervised release.

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Significant or historical events in New Jersey for November (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that happened in New Jersey during November. Some new events have been added for 2026. Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander