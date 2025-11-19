🕵️‍♀️ Former aide to GOP congressman accused of staging a violent, politically themed fake ambush

💻 Investigators found online searches, body-mod studio receipts and matching zip ties that unraveled the July 2025 hoax.

⚖️ Natalie Greene faces federal charges for conspiracy and false statements, federal prosecutors said.

A 26-year-old Ocean City woman who worked as an aide to Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew has been accused of staging an elaborate politically motivated attack over the summer.

Federal prosecutors said that Natalie Greene paid to have alarming and somewhat distinct slash marks cut into her torso, hours before picking up a friend and heading to a South Jersey nature reserve.

They then called 911 to report a fake ambush by three adult men.

Fake political attack staged at South Jersey nature reserve, prosecutors say

The duo both told police about the men binding Greene’s ankles and wrists with zip ties and making threats of having a gun.

When police responded, Greene had multiple scalpel cuts to her arms, neck and body, and messages scrawled on her in marker, including “Trump whore.”

An investigation soon unraveled the supposed attack against the aide of one of New Jersey’s conservative federal politicians.

Greene has been charged with conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes and making false statements to federal law enforcement, Acting U.S. Attorney and Special Attorney Alina Habba said on Wednesday.

Greene's rise from intern to aide with Van Drew’s office

The criminal complaint outlining the case did not disclose the name of the federal official that had employed Greene.

Public records show Greene was an intern for Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District, from August 2021 through June 2023.

She was then a constituent advocate before advancing to constituent advocate director in June 2024.

Van Drew’s communications director confirmed that Greene was no longer working with the office, as of Wednesday evening.

“We are deeply saddened by today’s news, and while Natalie is no longer associated with the Congressman’s government office, our thoughts and prayers are with her. We hope she’s getting the care she needs,” Van Drew’s office said in an email response to New Jersey 101.5.

Evidence includes online searches for body mod studio, directions

A couple days before the accused fake ambush, on July 21, Greene’s unnamed conspirator carried out an online search for “zip ties near me,” the criminal complaint said.

Greene’s phone history also showed a Reddit profile searching for body modification studios, and Instagram messages back and forth with a studio in Pennsylvania.

On July 23 after 2 p.m., federal prosecutors said Greene arrived at the body modification studio and underwent scalpel cuts to her face, neck, back, and shoulder.

She signed a consent waiver for the work, submitted her New Jersey driver’s license and paid $500 in cash, according to a receipt time stamped just after 6 p.m.

Greene then drove from Pennsylvania to Ventnor, picked up her unnamed conspirator, and eventually drove to the Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve in Egg Harbor Township, the same complaint said.

Around 10:36 p.m., Egg Harbor Township Police received a 911 call reporting that two women had been attacked by three unknown men at the Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve.

Investigators find matching zip ties, body mod evidence and conflicting stories

When police were called to the reserve, they were told the men threatened Greene “by name and referenced her employment with Federal Official 1.”

Greene said her attackers held her down, cutting her and writing on her body.

Within the next couple of days, the internet search histories of both women had been found — along with some stray zip ties in Greene’s Maserati SUV that were the same size and type as those used against her.

Investigators spoke at length with the person who had done the slashing body modification work on July 23, as well as with Greene.

When asked about threats at work, Greene described mail that the congressman’s office received, calling the elected official racist, or another that said “Windmills belong on your grave.”

“We keep all of our hate mail,” Greene added, according to the complaint. She told law enforcement that any notable threats were reported to Capitol Police, before Northfield police then get involved.

Van Drew’s New Jersey congressional office is in Northfield.

On Wednesday, Greene made her initial appearance in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Pascal.

She was released on a $200,000 unsecured bond and additional conditions, as set by the Court.

