NJ man killed in Philly shooting; $20K reward offered

NJ man killed in Philly shooting; $20K reward offered

Vehicle wanted in the fatal shooting of a Haddonfield man in Philadelphia Sat., May 2. 2026 (Philadelphia police)

🚨NJ rider killed in Philadelphia shooting

🚨Police release photo of SUV where shots were fired from and its occupants

🚨 $20K reward offered for info leading to arrest and conviction of gunman

HADDONFIELD — A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the person who fired at a motorized bikes on Saturday, killing a person from New Jersey and injuring another victim.

The bike was one of several following a 2006 Toyota Highlander on Chester Avenue in the Kingsessing section just before 5 p.m.  One of the occupants of the Toyota fired at the motorcycles, killing Miguel Quinones-Barreto, 20, of Haddonfield, who took three bullets to the chest, according to Philadelphia police.

ALSO READ: Portable toilet explosion under investigation in Lakewood

Vehicle wanted in the fatal shooting of a Haddonfield man in Philadelphia Sat., May 2. 2026 (Philadelphia police)
loading...

Video captures chaotic ambush

Security video shows approximately 12 motorized bicyclists surrounding the Toyota at a stoplight.  Two of the riders fall to the street while the rest scatter. A passerby tends to the fallen rider. It is not clear what type of motorized bikes they were riding.

Police are looking for a dark gray 2006 Toyota Highlander with red doors, red mirrors and Pennsylvania license plate MVT-7466. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215686TIPS.

ALSO READ: NJ man caught stalking woman at hospital, cops say

Note: Video is in Spanish.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ Memorial Day Parades 2026 (Alphabetical)

New Jersey remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day with parades, solemn services, reenactments and fairs. Most events take place Monday, May 25 unless otherwise noted and are subject to change without notice here.

Add your community's parade to our list with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
Filed Under: Burlington County, Crime, Westampton
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM