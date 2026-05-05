🚨NJ rider killed in Philadelphia shooting

🚨Police release photo of SUV where shots were fired from and its occupants

🚨 $20K reward offered for info leading to arrest and conviction of gunman

HADDONFIELD — A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the person who fired at a motorized bikes on Saturday, killing a person from New Jersey and injuring another victim.

The bike was one of several following a 2006 Toyota Highlander on Chester Avenue in the Kingsessing section just before 5 p.m. One of the occupants of the Toyota fired at the motorcycles, killing Miguel Quinones-Barreto, 20, of Haddonfield, who took three bullets to the chest, according to Philadelphia police.

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Vehicle wanted in the fatal shooting of a Haddonfield man in Philadelphia Sat., May 2. 2026 Vehicle wanted in the fatal shooting of a Haddonfield man in Philadelphia Sat., May 2. 2026 (Philadelphia police) loading...

Video captures chaotic ambush

Security video shows approximately 12 motorized bicyclists surrounding the Toyota at a stoplight. Two of the riders fall to the street while the rest scatter. A passerby tends to the fallen rider. It is not clear what type of motorized bikes they were riding.

Police are looking for a dark gray 2006 Toyota Highlander with red doors, red mirrors and Pennsylvania license plate MVT-7466. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215686TIPS.

Note: Video is in Spanish.



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