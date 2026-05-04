🚨 A Georgia man is charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a car outside a Franklin Township hotel.

🕵️ Police say the suspect called authorities early Saturday, leading them to the scene on Davidson Avenue.

⚖️ The victim’s identity remains unknown as officials await autopsy results in the ongoing investigation.

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A 54-year-old Georgia man has been charged with murder after police found a dead woman inside a car parked outside a hotel over the weekend.

Early morning 911 call leads police to Franklin Township hotel scene

On Saturday, May 2, at 6 a.m., township police received a call from Keith Demery, of Ellenwood, Georgia, requesting that an officer come to the hotel on Davidson Avenue regarding an injured person.

When the police arrived, Demery directed them to his car in the hotel parking lot. Police found an unresponsive woman in the front passenger seat. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Georgia man charged with murder, weapon offense in Somerset County case

After Demery was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, he was taken to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, where he was charged with first-degree murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Demery was then taken to the Somerset County Jail, where he is being held pending a detention hearing. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Monday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Victim identity unknown as autopsy pending in hotel parking lot death

Authorities have not released the identity of the female victim. An autopsy will be performed by the medical examiner’s office to identify her positively and to determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-231-7100.

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