✈️ United flight hit the top of a truck while landing at Newark

✈️ Truck driver heard jet roar overhead before impact shattered glass

✈️ There were no serious injuries

NEWARK — The roof of a tractor-trailer was brushed by the wheels of a United Airlines flight as it flew over the New Jersey Turnpike near Newark Liberty International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

United flight 169, carrying 221 passengers and 10 crew members, also clipped a light pole along the highway but landed safely just after 2 p.m., according to the airline. The Boeing 767-400 arriving from Venice, Italy, taxied to the terminal and the passengers disembarked as usual. No one on board was injured.

FAA and NTSB investigate

Video of the impact shows the truck driver noticing the jet approach, followed by the scream of the jet flying over and the sound of breaking glass.

Chuck Paterakis, vice president of transportation for Schmidt Bakery and owner of Baltimore-based H&S Family of Bakeries, told ABC 7 Eyewitness News his driver was delivering bread when the tires "brushed" the trailer. The driver safely pulled over and called his company.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Administration are investigating the incident.

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