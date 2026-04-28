Applebee’s contest reveals NJ’s most inspiring teachers — see the winners
🍎 8 teachers win Applebee’s 2026 Teacher of the Year honors through a student essay contest celebrating classroom impact
🍎 Students across 13 counties submitted 500-word essays explaining why their favorite teachers deserve recognition
🍎 Winners receive $500 classroom grants and end-of-year celebrations for their students
In January, Applebee’s restaurants across the Garden State announced the 10th annual 2026 Above and “Bee” yond Teacher Essay Contest.
Applebee’s teacher essay contest celebrates New Jersey educators
Through March 15, students of all ages in 13 New Jersey counties were invited to write a 500-word essay explaining why their favorite teacher deserves to be Applebee’s Teacher of the Year.
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The essays were submitted and read, and eight New Jersey teachers, representing five elementary schools, two middle schools and one high school have been selected for their meaningful impact in the classroom.
2026 Applebee’s Teacher of the Year winners in New Jersey announced
Each honoree will receive a $500 scholarship check to support their classroom for the upcoming 2026-2027 school year, along with an end-of-year celebration for their students.
The 2026 New Jersey Winners:
Diana Adanatzian, McKinley Ave Elementary School (Manahawkin)—4th Grade
Melissa Nazario, Manchester Elementary School (Manchester) —3rd Grade
Patti Raniszewski, Lopatcong Middle School (Phillipsburg) —5th Grade ELA
Cheryl DeFeo, Oradell Public School (Hackensack)—1st Grade
Katie Torres, Barnegat High School (Manahawkin)—Spanish
Sarah Hoff, Conerly Road School (Bridgewater)—Special Education
Chanel Hollis, Speedway School (Newark)—3rd Grade
Peter Leone, Kawameeh Middle School (Union) —8th Grade, U.S. History
Student essays highlight teachers’ impact in the classroom
Since 2016, Doherty’s annual Above and “Bee” yond Teacher Essay Contest has invited students to submit essays describing how a teacher has positively influenced their educational experience, offering a platform to recognize educators who go above and beyond each day.
“Every year, these student submissions highlight the incredible dedication and influence teachers have in shaping young lives. We’re proud to recognize this year’s winners and support the important work they do in their classrooms and communities,” said Michael McKee, director of operations for Doherty Enterprises.
The contest also recognized seven teachers from New York, including four from New York City and three from Long Island.
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