🍎 8 teachers win Applebee’s 2026 Teacher of the Year honors through a student essay contest celebrating classroom impact

🍎 Students across 13 counties submitted 500-word essays explaining why their favorite teachers deserve recognition

🍎 Winners receive $500 classroom grants and end-of-year celebrations for their students

In January, Applebee’s restaurants across the Garden State announced the 10th annual 2026 Above and “Bee” yond Teacher Essay Contest.

Applebee’s teacher essay contest celebrates New Jersey educators

Through March 15, students of all ages in 13 New Jersey counties were invited to write a 500-word essay explaining why their favorite teacher deserves to be Applebee’s Teacher of the Year.

The essays were submitted and read, and eight New Jersey teachers, representing five elementary schools, two middle schools and one high school have been selected for their meaningful impact in the classroom.

2026 Applebee’s Teacher of the Year winners in New Jersey announced

Each honoree will receive a $500 scholarship check to support their classroom for the upcoming 2026-2027 school year, along with an end-of-year celebration for their students.

The 2026 New Jersey Winners:

Diana Adanatzian, McKinley Ave Elementary School (Manahawkin)—4th Grade

Melissa Nazario, Manchester Elementary School (Manchester) —3rd Grade

Patti Raniszewski, Lopatcong Middle School (Phillipsburg) —5th Grade ELA

Cheryl DeFeo, Oradell Public School (Hackensack)—1st Grade

Katie Torres, Barnegat High School (Manahawkin)—Spanish

Sarah Hoff, Conerly Road School (Bridgewater)—Special Education

Chanel Hollis, Speedway School (Newark)—3rd Grade

Peter Leone, Kawameeh Middle School (Union) —8th Grade, U.S. History

Applebee's announces its eight winners in its annual 2026 Above and “Bee” yond Teacher Essay Contest (Maracaibo Media Group)) Applebee's announces its eight winners in its annual 2026 Above and “Bee” yond Teacher Essay Contest (Maracaibo Media Group)) loading...

Student essays highlight teachers’ impact in the classroom

Since 2016, Doherty’s annual Above and “Bee” yond Teacher Essay Contest has invited students to submit essays describing how a teacher has positively influenced their educational experience, offering a platform to recognize educators who go above and beyond each day.

“Every year, these student submissions highlight the incredible dedication and influence teachers have in shaping young lives. We’re proud to recognize this year’s winners and support the important work they do in their classrooms and communities,” said Michael McKee, director of operations for Doherty Enterprises.

The contest also recognized seven teachers from New York, including four from New York City and three from Long Island.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom