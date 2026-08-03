⚠️ Officials confirmed another detainee has died in ICE custody at Delaney Hall.

➡️ Court records show the 39-year-old had challenged his federal detention in part due to chronic health conditions.

🔴 State and local leaders are demanding answers as scrutiny of the privately-run detention center grows.

NEWARK — State and city elected officials have confirmed the death of another detainee held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials at Delaney Hall.

Edwin Lopez-Cornejo was a 41-year-old native of El Salvador, according to ICE officials in a statement issued Monday night.

An official cause of death was not yet determined pending further medical examination.

Twenty years ago, Lopez-Cornejo was arrested by U.S Border Patrol for illegally entering the country without inspection on or about Aug. 13, 2006.

Within two weeks, a federal immigration judge ordered him removed and Lopez-Cornejo was deported to El Salvador on Oct. 19, 2006.

"He illegally re-entered the U.S. at a later unknown date," ICE said in the same statement.

No other criminal history was cited.

On June 18, ICE agents arrested Lopez-Cornejo in Plainfield. He had remained in custody as ICE pursued reinstatement of his prior removal order from 2006.

"While in custody, Lopez-Cornejo received proper medical care and was seen by medical professionals," the ICE statement also said.

U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez, D-N.J. 8th District, also confirmed Lopez-Cornejo's death following an unannounced oversight visit to the detention facility earlier Monday.

Court filing cited chronic health conditions before death

On July 24, federal immigration attorneys filed a habeas corpus petition regarding Lopez Cornejo’s detention, pointing to his chronic health issues that included focal epilepsy, high blood pressure and high blood sugar.

Lopez-Cornejo was a father of a 12-year-old U.S. citizen child, according to the same legal filing cited by City Reporter.

Days later in Newark federal court, Judge Brian R. Martinotti signed an order to prevent ICE officials from transferring Lopez Cornejo amid his petition.

But by Aug. 1, Lopez-Cornejo had died, according to his grieving mother, in an interview with Cosecha New Jersey on Facebook.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka at Delaney Hall on June 2, 2026 (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Mayor Ras Baraka arrives for a press conference in front of Delaney Hall on June 02, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey.

Officials renew criticism after second Delaney Hall death

"This tragedy is another painful reminder of why Delaney Hall should be closed,” Gov. Mikie Sherrill said in a written statement late Monday, adding in part, “Corporations should not have the right to monetize imprisoning people while avoiding public accountability.”

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka also spoke out on the “unimaginable loss” of another detainee, the second at Delaney Hall in less than a year.

“GEO group and ICE have repeatedly demonstrated a disregard for transparency, public oversight and the laws designed to protect the health, safety and dignity of those in their custody,” Baraka said in a separate written statement.

https://www.instagram.com/cityofnewarknj/p/Dbl_ZzMFLTK/

“Every effort to block oversight raises serious questions about what is happening inside Delaney Hall and what those operating the facility are trying to hide,” Baraka said.

"I have long opposed the use of private, for-profit prisons operating in a space that should be reserved for government,” Sherrill said.

“Corporations should not have the right to monetize imprisoning people while avoiding public accountability. This is why we are fighting to close Delaney Hall, and why we will continue using every tool available to stop new private detention facilities — like the proposed facility in Roxbury — from opening their doors,” Sherrill said.

NEWARK- Police officers in riot gear move in formation to clear the area and push protesters away from the Delaney Hall detention center during a demonstration over conditions inside the facility on June 6, 2026 in Newark. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images) NEWARK- Police officers in riot gear move in formation to clear the area and push protesters away from the Delaney Hall detention center during a demonstration over conditions inside the facility on June 6, 2026 in Newark. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images)

Delaney Hall was the site of protests and chaos months ago

Back in May and June, concern over treatment of the detainees sparked weeks of protests, riots and chaos at Delaney Hall.

Officials with ICE got into repeated physical clashes with civilians, leading to intervention by State Police and Newark police, with a mix of reactions.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill outside Delaney Hall in Newark on Mon., May 25, 2026 (@GovSherrillNJ via X) Gov. Mikie Sherrill outside Delaney Hall in Newark on Mon., May 25, 2026

Another Delaney Hall death drew scrutiny in December

In December, a 41-year-old man also detained by ICE died after a medical emergency suffered at Delaney Hall.

Jean Wilson Brutus, a Haitian national, was arrested by ICE on Dec. 11 after being released from Union County Jail in Elizabeth.

Less than 24 hours later, ICE confirmed his death, citing natural causes.

Menendez also questioned the lack of transparency by ICE, saying he just found out about another death weeks ago, involving another person who had been taken to Delaney Hall.

The Hudson County Democrat said in that case, the male suffered a possible seizure and was taken to University Hospital, where ICE released him from their custody, before his death.

“All people in ICE custody receive medical, dental and mental health intake screenings within 12 hours of arriving at each detention facility, a full health assessment within 14 days of entering ICE custody or arriving at a facility, access to medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care. At no time during detention is a detained noncitizen denied emergency care,” ICE said in its statement, confirming Lopez-Cornejo's death.

PHOTOS: Clashes with police outside Delaney Hall after protest zone fails In these photos from Friday night to Sunday morning, New Jersey state troopers were forced to clear out demonstrators in front of Delaney Hall, hours after Gov. Mikie Sherrill had set up a peaceful protest zone on Friday to turn down the heat between demonstrators and federal officers. By midnight after Sunday, Newark was forced to impose a curfew for the area. Gallery Credit: The Associated Press

12 ways New Jersey is making it harder for ICE to operate With 12,000 additional officers, Immigration and Customs Enforcement wants to ramp up detention efforts this year. In New Jersey, proposed measures have been rolled out at the local, county, state and federal levels. Here's a look at what supporters have proposed as safeguards against unconstitutional actions — and what critics call hindrances to immigration enforcement. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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