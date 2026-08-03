🚨A 5-year-old girl was rescued after wandering into a lake in a Newark park.

🚨Firefighters and a police officer saved two teens in the ocean off Asbury Park.

🚨Two separate waterway crashes Friday left two people injured.

NEWARK — It was another dangerous weekend in New Jersey's waterways.

A 5-year-old girl was saved from drowning by bystanders and police in a lake at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Sunday afternoon, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office told NJ.com. The girl wandered into the water near a boathouse as her grandfather was putting a sibling in the car, according to NJ.com. Both are residents of Newark.

The Sheriff's Office and the city of Newark on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

An estimated 300 people watched from the beach in Asbury Park as a police officer and two firefighters swam to two teens in the water, according to a post on Facebook by the Asbury Park Professional Firefighters Local 384. Two of the firefighters reached one of the teens who did not appear to be in immediate danger, according to the post. They instructed him to swim toward the shore. A firefighter met the teen and assisted him to safety.

The firefighters swam another 30 yards past the jetty to the police officer who was keeping the 14-year-old above water, according to the Facebook post. They helped him get to shore, where he was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for additional treatment, according to the Facebook post.

ALSO READ: NJ man accused of lying twice about sexual assaults by police

Essex County Cherry Blossom Festival at Branch Brook Park in Newark (Glen Frieson) Essex County Cherry Blossom Festival at Branch Brook Park in Newark (Glen Frieson)

Two boating crashes started the dangerous weekend

The weekend started with two separate boating crashes on Friday.

A jet ski struck a large wake in Harvey Cedars near Intercoastal Marker 55 around 11:35 a.m., ejecting two riders, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan. The operator, Yaron Avitov, 60, from the Lovelaides section of Long Beach Township, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. A juvenile male was not injured.

Later in the day, two recreational vessels with four people on board collided in Barnegat Bay near Barnegat Light around 11:20 a.m, according to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West. One person suffered an arm and head injury and was airlifted by the Coast Guard to Atlantic City Mainland Hospital, West said.



Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom