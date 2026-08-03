⚠️ Prosecutors add a new charge against a Hunterdon County man over another claimed police sexual assault.

➡️ The latest indictment stems from a 2025 accusation involving a Washington Township officer.

🔴 State officials say fabricated assault claims harm both police and genuine victims.

TRENTON — A Hunterdon County man already accused of lying about a sexual assault by State Police troopers is now accused of a similar fake story against a local officer last year.

Randal Kelco, 36, and Lisa DeStefano, 46, both of Bloomsbury, were both arrested in winter 2025, accused of making up a false story about troopers sexually assaulting Kelco during response to a domestic fight at their residence.

The pair were indicted on two second-degree counts — making false reports to law enforcement authorities – falsely incriminating another person and conspiracy to commit the crime of false reports to law enforcement.

Kelco and DeStefano face the initial charges after what police body camera footage supported as made-up claims about an incident in October 2023.

Read More: Bodycam footage exposes false accusations against NJ State Police

Huterdon County police (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Huterdon County police (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Grand jury adds new charge tied to Washington Township officer

Investigators then found out about Kelco’s more recent accusations against a Washington Township police officer in March 2025.

Kelco is now facing an additional second-degree charge of making false reports to law enforcement authorities – falsely incriminating another person.

A state grand jury returned the superseding indictment against Kelco on Thursday.

Read More: Garfield police sergeant charged with witness tampering

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Attorney general says false assault claims hurt real victims

State Attorney General Jennifer Davenport spoke out about the allegation that Kelco created a “baseless, disturbing story about a police officer.”

“Fabricated allegations of sexual assault constitute an injustice and a disservice to not only law enforcement but also to real victims,” Davenport said in a written statement late Thursday.

“We will stand up for all officers and troopers when they are falsely accused, and those who make meritless claims in bad faith will be held to account,” she continued.

A request for comment from Kelco’s defense attorney Jeffrey Patti, was not answered as of Monday.

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