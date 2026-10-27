🚨One person died after gunfire erupted Monday night in Elizabeth

🚨 Witnesses said people had gathered for a vigil

🚨A red sedan reportedly fled the scene before a car was found burning in Newark

ELIZABETH — One person is dead after shots were fired in Union County's county seat Monday night but the reasons and circumstances are not clear.

Video from the scene shows a large police presence near Irvington Avenue and Oakwood Place in Elizabeth. Witnesses told CBS New York that people had gathered for a vigil to honor Jamile Robbins who was shot on Oct. 25, 2019 at the Oakwood Plaza Apartments.

One person was pronounced dead. Investigators placed 20 evidence markers along the street.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported that several other people were shot, including three victims who were struck in the legs and one in the chest. Another person was found shot on Union Avenue. A father told CBS New York that his 18-year-old son was among those shot.

A red sedan was reportedly found burning in Newark

A red sedan that reportedly fled the scene could be a key detail in the investigation. According to ABC 7 Eyewitness News, a red sedan was later found burning on Hobson Street in Newark. It was not clear whether authorities had confirmed a connection between the vehicle and the shooting.

Elizabeth police referred questions about the shooting to the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

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