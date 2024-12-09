🔺NJ woman gets prison for role in killing

🔺Convict used company vehicle as getaway car

🔺Shooter remains under investigation

A 44-year-old Old Bridge woman has been sentenced to 18 years in state prison for plotting to gun down a young man in Elizabeth, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel announced Monday.

In October, Cheryle Lugo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in the killing of 20-year-old Jamile Robbins, five years earlier.

She received her prison term on Friday in Superior Court in Union County.

Lugo must serve over 15 years before being eligible for parole.

Getaway car tracked down

On Oct. 25, 2019, Elizabeth police responded to the Oakwood Plaza Apartments around 11:40 p.m. and found Robbins suffering from a critical gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Surveillance cameras from the area led police to search for a black Chrysler 300, with no front license plate, alloy rims and a bright blue-lit infotainment system, according to the affidavit of probable cause in Lugo’s arrest.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene and traveled through the municipalities of Elizabeth, Roselle, Linden and Rahway into Colonia, according to officials.

Elizabeth and Colonia (Google Maps, Canva) Elizabeth and Colonia (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

Lugo was driving company vehicle

Within four days, the suspect vehicle was found in the parking lot of a limousine rental company, along Route 27 in Colonia.

The business owner said that the 2014 black Chrysler 300 was used on the night in question by Lugo, who was one of the company’s drivers, the same affidavit said.

Police talked to several people who said that Lugo admitted to them that she was at the wheel of the Chrysler 300 when Robbins was shot.

Cell phone records for Lugo showed her in the area of Morris Avenue and Westfield Avenue, one minute after Robbins was shot.

“While this sentencing does not bring Mr. Robbins back, we hope it comes as some small solace to his loved ones,” Daniel said in a written statement.

Investigation into the person who actually pulled the trigger and killed Robbins was ongoing, the prosecutor's office confirmed on Monday.

