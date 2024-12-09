NJ woman admits to gruesome killing of landlord found in trash bags

🔴NJ woman admits killing landlord

A 29-year-old Seaside Heights woman has admitted to the gruesome killing of a Toms River man this summer, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced.

On Monday, Elizabeth Mascarelli pleaded guilty to the aggravated manslaughter of 56-year-old Kerry Rollason, whose dismembered body was recovered days after his death in July.

In October, Mascarelli was indicted by an Ocean County grand jury on a dozen charges, including murder.

Rollason had been shot to death and also suffered blunt force trauma, which prosecutors have said was carried out by Mascarelli.

“Although Mascarelli was originally facing more significant charges with greater sentencing exposure, this plea agreement has been entered into in the interests of justice and with the approval of the victim’s next of kin,” Billhimer said.

Prosecutors would seek a 25-year prison term at Mascarelli’s sentencing on Jan. 31, 2025.

She would be required to serve at least 85% of the sentence under the No Early Release Act.

Hid reputed gangster after first killing

Mascarelli had allowed reputed gangster and accused killer, Maxwell Johnston to hide at the Toms River home, following the June shooting death of Gabriella Caroleo in Manchester Township.

When police arrived at the house on Ravenswood Drive on July 5, Mascarelli stayed with Johnston barricaded inside during an hours-long standoff, until he took his own life, according to prosecutors.

Investigators then found grisly photos of the duo posing with Rollason's dead body — which was ultimately found about 12 miles away in several trash bags at a site in Jackson on July 12.

Three other individuals who voluntarily left the home before that July standoff — Danielle Bolstad, of Barnegat, Jared Krysiak, of Brick Township and Jared Palumbo, of Manchester —have also been charged with a role in the grim killing.

Each was indicted in October on charges of hindering apprehension and desecration/disturbing of human remains in connection with the same series of events in Toms River and Jackson.

