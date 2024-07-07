Man wanted for murder dead after 7 hour Toms River, NJ standoff, officials say
🔴 Suspect in June 27 murder found at Toms River home, prosecutors say
🔴 Prosecutors say man shot himself during standoff
🔴 Woman charged with harboring fugitive
TOMS RIVER — A man is dead and a woman is charged with hindering a fugitive after a standoff with law enforcement on Friday, according to prosecutors.
Maxwell Johnston, 35, of Manchester shot himself at a home in Toms River after the standoff went on for nearly seven hours, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.
Authorities said Johnston was wanted for the murder of Gabriella Caroleo, 25, of Seaside Heights in Manchester on June 27.
Investigators found he was hiding at a woman's home on Ravenswood Drive in Toms River, Billhimer said.
Toms River, NJ standoff lasts 7 hours
According to Billhimer, U.S. marshals and regional SWAT surrounded the home on Friday.
Five people including Johnston and Elizabeth Mascarelli, 29, of Seaside Heights were inside the residence, Billhimer said. Johnston had a gun.
Negotiators convinced three people to leave however Johnston and Mascarelli stayed inside the home.
Hours later, Mascarelli left the home and was hospitalized for injuries she suffered during the standoff. Officials did not reveal how she was injured or other details.
READ MORE: Massive NJ forest fire quickly burning thousands of acres
Soon after, police sent a drone into the home and found Johnston's body. It appeared he had shot himself in the head.
Charged with hindering a fugitive
Bilhimer said that Mascarelli had let Johnston stay at the home for four days despite knowing that he was wanted in connection with Caroleo's murder.
Mascarelli was charged with hindering a fugitive. She will be taken to Ocean County Jail when she is released from the hospital.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Worst 30 public schools in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman
New Jersey's Most Dangerous Gangs and Mobsters
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman