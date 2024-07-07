🔴 Suspect in June 27 murder found at Toms River home, prosecutors say

🔴 Prosecutors say man shot himself during standoff

🔴 Woman charged with harboring fugitive

TOMS RIVER — A man is dead and a woman is charged with hindering a fugitive after a standoff with law enforcement on Friday, according to prosecutors.

Maxwell Johnston, 35, of Manchester shot himself at a home in Toms River after the standoff went on for nearly seven hours, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Authorities said Johnston was wanted for the murder of Gabriella Caroleo, 25, of Seaside Heights in Manchester on June 27.

Investigators found he was hiding at a woman's home on Ravenswood Drive in Toms River, Billhimer said.

Maxwell Johnston (Ocean County Prosecutor's Office) Maxwell Johnston (Ocean County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Toms River, NJ standoff lasts 7 hours

According to Billhimer, U.S. marshals and regional SWAT surrounded the home on Friday.

Five people including Johnston and Elizabeth Mascarelli, 29, of Seaside Heights were inside the residence, Billhimer said. Johnston had a gun.

Negotiators convinced three people to leave however Johnston and Mascarelli stayed inside the home.

Hours later, Mascarelli left the home and was hospitalized for injuries she suffered during the standoff. Officials did not reveal how she was injured or other details.

READ MORE: Massive NJ forest fire quickly burning thousands of acres

Elizabeth Mascarelli (Ocean County Prosecutor's Office) Elizabeth Mascarelli (Ocean County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Soon after, police sent a drone into the home and found Johnston's body. It appeared he had shot himself in the head.

Charged with hindering a fugitive

Bilhimer said that Mascarelli had let Johnston stay at the home for four days despite knowing that he was wanted in connection with Caroleo's murder.

Mascarelli was charged with hindering a fugitive. She will be taken to Ocean County Jail when she is released from the hospital.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Worst 30 public schools in New Jersey These are the 30 lowest-ranking public and charter schools in New Jersey based on the 2022-23 summative ratings provided by the state Department of Education's annual NJ School Performance Report. The schools are listed in descending order, with the lowest rating being zero. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman