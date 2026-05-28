Many New Jerseyans are thinking about the end of the school year, getting their AC tuned up, and where to best spend the limited vacation time this summer.

What most NJ citizens are not thinking about is that there is an election coming up on Tuesday, June 2.

A few things that you need to know:

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Monmouth & Ocean voters have a chance to shake up local politics

If you live in Middletown, Monmouth County, there is one shot at making sure the voters and taxpayers are represented.

Our friend Mark Soporowski, who serves on the Board of Education, is running for a seat on the Township Committee.

He is a family man, a local business owner, and a critical-thinking leader.

Mark wants to empower the people of the town with a direct election of the nest mayor and focus on targeting local problems and stop doing the bidding for the rich donor class.

Local matters and Mark is one of the few with the courage and tenacity to stand up to the morally bankrupt party bosses.

Fighting the back-room is the only way to expand the base and actually appeal to real conservatives, moderates and independents who are sick of partisan vitriol and back- room deals.

In the 4th Congressional District, covering Monmouth and Ocean counties, the Democrats are having a similar battle over who best represents the people.

John Blake is running for Congress against a radical left-wing candidate, hoping to stop the radical trend that is seeing outspoken socialists (actually communists) from winning the nominations and moving the Democrats off the cliff.

It's an important race to watch as we saw the results of NYC electing a socialist and the 11th Congressional district now represented by a vocal socialist.

Can the Democratic Party go back to the days of John F. Kennedy?

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Hopatcong Republicans are fighting over the future direction of the town

The really surprising call of the morning was from our friend Rachel Rodriguez, who serves on the council in Hopatcong, Sussex County.

Jodi and I knocked on doors with her and her running mate, Jennifer Johnson, as well as Mayor Marie Gallate.

When I saw Rachel's name on the call queue, I expected she was just calling to say hi and report on her uncontested primary fight.

Not so fast. Apparently, the current mayor turned on her friends, who all ousted back- room establishment Republicans to win the seats in the first place, and is siding with their opponents.

As the saying goes, "there is no honor among...politicians."

I can tell you firsthand, Rachel and Jennifer are not politicians.

They are leaders. Leaders willing to challenge their Republican friends when they want to raise taxes and cancel patriotic events.

They are willing to stand their ground on behalf of the citizens who elected them, even if it means raising the ire and drawing attacks from the back-room insiders.

Good on both of them.

If you live in Hopatcong, re-electing Rachel and Jennifer is critical for the future of the town, the county and the GOP.

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Elizabeth Democrats frustrated with party leadership are looking for change

Eddie Falcon owns a gun training shop in Bayonne and is running to restore common sense in Elizabeth and empower moderate voters in the Democratic Party.

Another Democrat sick and tired of the radicalism and out-of-control policies from socialist Democrats who dominate the national and state party.

Eddie is running to fill potholes, add parking and bring affordability solutions to his town.

NJ towns paying the most taxes for public schools The 20 towns with the most expensive school tax portion of their average property tax bills. Listed in ascending order. This is 2025 data from the state Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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