☑️Brick Memorial freshman Jackson Mueller, 15, was killed while biking to school

☑️Prosecutors said the teen driver left the crash scene without calling police

☑️A vigil for Jackson will be held at Brick Memorial High School

BRICK — A 15-year-old freshman riding his bike to school was killed in a horrific crash in Brick — and prosecutors say the teenage driver of the BMW took off instead of calling for help.

Friends and a GoFundMe campaign identified Jackson Mueller, 15, as the Brick Memorial High School freshman struck by a BMW sedan on Lane Mills Road at Rhode Island Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Vehicle involved in a fatal crash on Lanes Mill Road and Rhode Island Ave in Brick Township Mon., May 19, 2026 Vehicle involved in a fatal crash on Lanes Mill Road and Rhode Island Ave in Brick Township Mon., May 19, 2026 (Listener submitted) loading...

The GoFundMe campaign received over $36,000 in donations in less than 24 hours to help with the family's funeral expenses. Campaign creator Chrissie Arif called Jackson a "thriving, outgoing, smart 15-year-old boy."

A candlelight vigil is planned for Brick Memorial High School on Wednesday night at 7. It was moved from the original location along Lane Mills Road and California Avenue by Brick police out of an abundance of caution.

ALSO READ: NJ shore towns crack down on Memorial Day takeover parties

Announcement of candlelight vigil for Jordan Mueller Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Announcement of candlelight vigil for Jordan Mueller Wednesday, May 20, 2026 (listener submitted) loading...

Video appears to show damaged BMW after fatal crash

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said the driver of the sedan, also a teen, did not stop or call the police at the time of the crash, according to Billhimer. He is being held at the Ocean County Jail on juvenile charges of knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in death.

Video circulating online appears to show the vehicle after the crash. The video, recorded from a nearby resident's window, shows two young men documenting the damage to the vehicle before walking away. The sedan sustained heavy front-end damage with a large hole in the windshield.

The driver's name will not be released by the prosecutor's office because he is a juvenile.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom