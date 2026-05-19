The crazy cost of homeownership in the Garden State has been impacted by more than one factor, of course, but a big piece to that puzzle has been inventory. Just not enough homes to supply demand.

While still not enough, the past few years, three counties stood out above the rest for building the most.

According to a recent Rutgers study highlighted by NJ.com, New Jersey added nearly 180,000 housing units from 2020 through 2024, the strongest five-year stretch since the 1980s. And while it may not feel like it when you’re losing bidding wars, that’s actually a major rebound.

The three counties leading the way are Ocean, Bergen and Hudson.

Toms River, NJ via Google Street View Toms River, NJ via Google Street View loading...

Ocean County

Ocean County probably surprises nobody. It’s been one giant construction site for years, especially around Lakewood and nearby towns. There’s still land, at least by New Jersey standards, and developers have been grabbing every available patch of dirt that isn’t already a Wawa.

Families continue moving there, and that demand has turned places once considered “way out there” into commuter territory. 3,923 new homes were constructed between 2020 and 2024 here.

Westwood, NJ via Google Street View Westwood, NJ via Google Street View loading...

Bergen County

It's a different story with Bergen County. In four years, 3,648 homes were built and a lot of that building, with no room left, is happening upward, not out.

Common in North Jersey. People who work in New York City showed a greater interest in living in New Jersey once the pandemic hit, and places like Hackensack, Edgewater, and Fort Lee filled the desire.

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Hudson County

Then there’s Hudson, which never really stopped building. Jersey City and Hoboken have become the state’s permanent skyline project.

What used to be warehouses and industrial lots are now towers, condos and rent prices that can make your eyes water. Rutgers noted Hudson’s urban redevelopment surge began years ago and has only intensified. 5,777 homes were built in the same four-year period.

Bottom line? New Jersey is definitely building more. Just not yet enough to make anyone feel it's truly affordable.

Average New Jersey property taxes in 2025 Check to see whether your municipality's average tax bill last year went up or down. Data is from the state Department of Community Affairs. Municipalities are listed by county and alphabetically. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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How your town in NJ voted for governor in 2025 How every municipality voted in the 2025 gubernatorial election between Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat Mikie Sherrill. Municipalities are listed in alphabetical order by county. Results are from the state Division of Elections as of December 2025. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5