🚨 NJ investigators say a trafficking ring operated across several counties, involving sex work and drug sales

🚨 Authorities seized fentanyl, crack cocaine, meth and guns while arresting 13 men and women

🚨 Law enforcement says 15 trafficking victims were rescued during searches

TRENTON – More than a dozen New Jersey men and women are facing criminal charges as state authorities say they busted a human trafficking operation that stretched across multiple counties.

Shalaby Hicks, of Pennsauken, and Nathaniel Clay, of Mount Laurel, are accused of running the operation, in which women carried out commercial sex acts on their behalf and provided the duo with all the money earned.

NJ human trafficking investigation spanned multiple counties

In exchange, Hicks and Clay paid for the women’s lodging, food and other necessities, transportation, and provided illegal drugs, state Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said.

The victims were forced to post online ads of themselves to find prostitution clients, and were also forced to help deal illegal drugs if those same clients were interested, investigators said.

Starting in January 2025, law enforcement looked at illegal activities that stretched across multiple counties, including Middlesex, Ocean, Camden, and Burlington.

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NJ human trafficking ring arrest NJOAG Police say these 13 men and women are accused of an illegal operation in NJ (NJOAG) loading...

Prosecutors say hotels in South Jersey served as operation hubs

Hicks was in charge of operations out of a hotel in Pennsauken — while Clay oversaw operations out of a hotel in Maple Shade, Davenport said.

Both male and female managers handled drugs and money on-site and enforced rules on the victims, according to investigators.

This is the full list of defendants arrested in connection with the human trafficking operation.

13 NJ men and women accused in human trafficking, prostitution ring New Jersey authorities arrested the following residents on charges for their accused roles in a human trafficking ring that operated in Central and South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Drugs, cash and weapons seized during arrests

At the time of Hicks’ arrest on May 7, he was found in a hotel room along with nearly eight ounces of suspected crack cocaine, five ounces of fentanyl, and almost four ounces of methamphetamine, plus drug paraphernalia and $5,000 cash.

Agents also carried out searches at three residences and two other hotels, leading to the recovery of 15 human trafficking victims.

Hicks Simms and Dandridge are accused of being cocaine suppliers for the illegal operation.

At the time of his arrest, Dandridge was found in possession of 14 ounces of cocaine, two handguns, and an assault ghost gun rifle, investigators said.

ICE arrests: 'Worst of the worst' in New Jersey These are recent arrests in New Jersey by Immigration & Customs Enforcement, which labeled these immigrants as "the worst of the worst." Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

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