⚽NJ Transit cut World Cup round-trip train ticket prices a second time

⚽Major sponsors stepped in to help offset nearly $48 million in extra transit costs

⚽New York also slashed stadium bus fares to $20

NJ Transit lowered the price of a round trip train ticket for World Cup ticket holders again, just hours before tickets went on sale Wednesday.

The initial ticket price of $150 was lowered to $105 on May 7 after several "private sponsors and other sources" helped reduce NJ Transit's $48 million in extra costs, according to NJ Transit CEO and President Kris Kolluri.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Gov. Mikie Sherrill announced a further reduction.

"Thank you to our partners – DoorDash, Audible, FanDuel, DraftKings, PSE&G, South Jersey Industries, and American Water – for helping make this possible. We’re excited to host a world-class event this summer and showcase New Jersey on the global stage," Sherrill said.

The new price for a round trip ticket is $98.

The governor has repeatedly said she would not impose the estimated $48 million in additional costs on commuters and believes FIFA should cover the expense.

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New York cuts bus fares to $20

In a separate announcement, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that round trip bus tickets from New York to MetLife Stadium, called NY NJ Stadium during the World Cup, have been lowered from $80 to $20 thanks to $6 million in state money. The Democrat told The Athletic that "around 20 percent" of bus tickets will be reserved for New York State residents.

The host committee will use electric school buses from Highland Fleets to make the trips, increasing the number of available seats from 10,000 to 18,000. NJ Transit says it will transport 48,000 fans per game from New York Penn Station.

NJ Transit matchday ticket information NJ Transit matchday ticket information (NJT World Cup) loading...

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