🔴 NJ Transit’s new app promises real-time train tracking soon.

🔴 World Cup fans heading to MetLife Stadium will need the updated NJ Transit app.

🔴 NJ Transit plans cleaner stations, lavender scents, AI security cameras, and more.

Update your NJ Transit app now.

A new mobile overhaul for the state transportation agency will make riders' lives easier and less frustrating, according to Gov. Mikie Sherrill. The new app is location-based, which allows users to find a bus or train station near them in real time.

Trains will also soon be equipped with GPS tracking so that riders can use the app to see exact arrival times. If it goes as planned, the days of the app showing a train has arrived while standing at an empty platform will soon be behind us.

"No one wants to ride home on a dirty bus. No one wants to feel unsafe on their train. And no one wants to use an outdated and confusing app that makes it impossible to plan your trip," said Sherrill.

Soccer fans who plan to attend World Cup matches at MetLife Stadium in just a few weeks must buy tickets through the new NJ Transit app. The $105 tickets go on sale at midnight tonight.

The new NJ Transit app, at left, promises a better rider experience. The old version is at right. (Rick Rickman, TSMNJ) The new NJ Transit app, at left, promises a better rider experience. The old version is at right. (Rick Rickman, TSMNJ) loading...

The mobile app overhaul is one of many improvements to NJ Transit that customers should notice right away under the governor's new Rapid Action Plan. It comes six weeks after Sherrill signed an executive order to create a comprehensive plan of short-term fixes.

The smell of lavender at train and bus stations should spread quickly. NJ Transit President & CEO Kris Kolluri said he's been "obsessed" with lavender cleaning products, which are used nightly at New York Penn Station. He expects similar scents to expand to other stations.

People board a NJ Transit train in Hackensack on May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) People board a NJ Transit train in Hackensack on May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) loading...

Power washing, new paint, and better lighting should also add to a better ambiance at train stations. Sherrill said that people with mobility issues or those with strollers will also appreciate more elevators up to train platforms.

New cameras with AI capabilities will also be installed at stations to increase public safety. Kolluri said the investment should help predict crime patterns at platforms.

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ICE arrests: 'Worst of the worst' in New Jersey These are recent arrests in New Jersey by Immigration & Customs Enforcement, which labeled these immigrants as "the worst of the worst." Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5