🚂 Sherrill orders NJ Transit to deliver cleaner, safer, more reliable service fast.

🚂 Agency has 45 days to plan upgrades impacting rider experience.

🚂 Riders could see improvements in real-time tracking by June.

SECAUCUS — NJ Transit has to act fast and make small upgrades that riders will notice every day, under an executive order signed today by New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill.

On Tuesday, the governor signed her 16th executive order at Secaucus Junction Train Station. It's one of the many stations and stops that Sherrill promises will see improvements before the end of 2026.

"Every New Jerseyan deserves a transit system that is safe, clean, accessible, and reliable. This Executive Order is about delivering cleaner stations, clearer communication, and more dependable service across NJ TRANSIT," said Sherrill.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill signs Executive Order #16 to help commuters have a better experience on NJTransit. (Office of Governor / Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill signs Executive Order #16 to help commuters have a better experience on NJTransit. (Office of Governor / Tim Larsen) loading...

45-day deadline for NJ Transit improvement plan

The order demands that NJ Transit leadership take the next 45 days to make a comprehensive plan for specific upgrades. When the planning period is over, the state transportation agency will have to get started.

According to the governor's office, the plan will focus on:

🔴 Cleanliness of NJ TRANSIT stations, stops, buses, and rail cars;

🔴 Accessibility of NJ TRANSIT-owned properties, including escalators and boarding areas;

🔴 Public safety, including lighting, cameras, and law enforcement presence at stations and stops; and

🔴 The digital experience for riders, with focus on the usability and reliability of real-time tracking features on the NJT website and mobile app.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill signs Executive Order #16 to help commuters have a better experience on NJTransit. (Office of Governor / Tim Larsen) New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill signs Executive Order #16 to help commuters have a better experience on NJTransit. (Office of Governor / Tim Larsen) loading...

Sherrill's office says that NJ Transit will fast-track the highest priority items; rider experience should be noticeably safer, cleaner, and more reliable by June 22.

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