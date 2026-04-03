⚠️ 967 notices issued at Bayonne University Hospital, effective June

🏥 Company says layoffs tied to ownership transfer, not permanent job losses

🚑 Notice follows recent Jersey City hospital closure by the same operator

BAYONNE — Just weeks after shutting down the emergency room at its Jersey City hospital, the same company issued a public notice of nearly 1,000 layoffs at a Bayonne hospital.

Hudson Regional Health took over the remaining bankrupt CarePoint Health system in November 2024. Already operating a hospital in Secaucus, the group also included hospitals in Bayonne, Hoboken and Jersey City.

In November, Heights University Hospital in Jersey City (formerly Christ Hospital) was reduced to Emergency Department services in a cost-cutting effort. Then on March 14, Heights University Hospital shut down completely after the operator said it was still projected to lose $30 million this year.

The closure was needed unless “alternative funding” was secured through the state Department of Health or other sources, Hudson Regional Health said.

NJ hospital layoffs announced by Hudson Regional Health Fall 2025 ribbon cutting at Bayonne University Hospital (Hudson Regional Health via Facebook) loading...

Bayonne hospital layoffs tied to ownership transfer

On Friday, 967 layoffs were announced by the state Department of Labor for Bayonne University Hospital, also owned by Hudson Regional Health.

The notice was provided to workers in April and was expected to go into effect by June 29. The operator told New Jersey 101.5 that the notices are procedural, not a matter of certainty.

“HRH has reassured staff this ongoing process currently involves a transfer of ownership, license, and operating business, which triggered a legal requirement of a WARN notice as Bayonne’s employees will be transitioned to HRH’s new ownership,” Vijay Chaudhuri, a spokesman, said in a written response on Friday.

“Over the past 15 months, HRH has invested tens of millions of dollars to enhance care at Bayonne University Hospital and remains committed to advancing the hospital as a premier acute-care facility in the tri-state region,” he said.

Heights University Hospital ER in Jersey City shuttered in March 2026 (Hudson Regional Health via Facebook) Heights University Hospital ER in Jersey City shuttered in March 2026 (Hudson Regional Health via Facebook) loading...

Hudson Regional hints at new hospital plan

Last month, while announcing the Heights University Hospital ER closure, Hudson Regional Health voiced its desire to build a new hospital in Jersey City.

“A new, state-of-the-art building would allow HRH to recruit new physicians, expand service lines to generate needed revenue, and provide the highest standards of modern care to the community,” the statement said.

The closure of Heights University Hospital at 176 Palisade Ave, leaves the state's second-largest city with just a single acute care hospital — RWJBarnabas Health's Jersey City Medical Center.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom