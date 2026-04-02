If you love a good bargain (and honestly, who in New Jersey doesn’t right now?), there’s some good news coming out of Jersey City.

Read More: How rising grocery prices are changing shopping habits in New Jersey

Burlington Burlington via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Discount retailer Burlington is opening a new location

Burlington is opening at the Hudson Mall this spring, bringing another option for shoppers looking to stretch a dollar without sacrificing style. The chain, formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory (and it’s OK if you still call it that), is known for brand-name clothing, shoes, accessories, and home goods at prices often significantly below traditional retail.

Let’s be honest. With grocery bills, property taxes, and just about everything else going up, finding a place where you can walk out with a few shirts, maybe a jacket, and not feel like you need to refinance your house is basically a Jersey victory.

One thing Burlington tends to do well is variety. Whether you’re shopping for work clothes, something casual, or that one outfit you swear will motivate you to finally go somewhere nice, there’s usually something for everyone. And yes, they tend to carry a solid selection of extended and big-and-tall sizes too, which is something a lot of stores still don’t do nearly well enough. Oh, petites too! So truly, no one is feeling left out here.

Burlington Burlington via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Burlington’s expansion

The new Hudson Mall store is part of Burlington’s broader expansion strategy as the company continues opening locations across the country and modernizing its stores. Updated signage and wider aisles are part of the update.

For shoppers, it’s another sign that despite all the “malls are dying” talk, the right mix of discount stores and everyday shopping still brings people in.

Because if there’s one thing New Jerseyans will always show up for, it’s a deal.

Especially if it comes in their size.

According to nj.com no hard date has been given for an opening but it should happen this spring, and it will be New Jersey’s 56th location.