It may just be the coolest thing you ever did that can still involve adult drinks.

It’s called Level99 and my challenge is to try to explain something you never even dreamed of. So, imagine a bar, with great food and craft beer, but where there are many, many adjacent rooms, where you go into for crazy, physical and mental challenges.

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It’s like you woke up inside a video game combined with an escape room. It’s like if “American Ninja Warrior” (but for average normal people) had a love child with “Clue” and you’re the one trying to escape the mansion.

Level99 describes itself as “real-world, challenge-based social entertainment.” Translation: a massive interactive playground for adults filled with dozens of physical and mental challenges you tackle with friends. Think puzzle rooms, agility tests, head-to-head competitions, and team challenges that only take a few minutes each, so you keep bouncing from one to the next.

Or you could go to a normal bar and sit on a stool all day watching the Jets lose again. Yeah, I didn’t think so.

SEE ALSO: Top attractions for kids and adults at Edison Towne Square

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So this awesome, innovative place called Level99 is coming next year to Paramus to Garden State Plaza. It will be a 38,000-square-foot entertainment Mecca with a central bar and 40 challenge rooms. Puzzle solving in one, a physical team challenge in another, a gauntlet to test your agility in a third, etc. It’s a real hold-my-beer situation as you have fun competing with friends.

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You’ll be able to purchase two-hour sessions for $30, four-hour sessions for $40 or a full-day admission for $50, which gives access to every challenge room. Prices may increase on weekends, according to northjersey.com.

Again, the only bad thing here is it won’t open until next year. But it sounds totally worth the wait.