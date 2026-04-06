There is a scene in "The Sopranos" where Richie Aprile shows up at Dave Scatino's sporting goods store in Paramus to collect. Scatino -- a childhood friend of Tony's, a compulsive gambler way in over his head -- hands Richie a light envelope. Short by two hundred dollars. No big deal, he says. Just a stutter step. He took a second on the house, didn't calculate it into his budget.

Richie doesn't raise his voice. He doesn't have to. "The difference gets taxed onto the principle," he says. "And you know that." Nothing personal. That's just how this works.

For a lot of New Jersey homeowners opening their property tax bills in 2025, that scene lands a little differently than it used to.

The statewide number that should stop you cold

The average New Jersey property tax bill hit $10,570 last year -- nearly $500 higher than the year before, which was itself the first time the statewide average had ever crossed $10,000. The state collected more than $36 billion in property taxes in 2025, up from $34.6 billion the prior year. Statewide, taxes jumped five percent in a single year.

You didn't get a vote. The envelope just came light, and the difference got taxed onto the principle.

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The towns where it hit hardest

A Patch analysis of New Jersey Department of Community Affairs data identified the ten municipalities where average bills climbed the most in dollar terms last year.

Asbury Park led all municipalities, with the average bill jumping $1,867 -- a 20 percent increase in a single year. Loch Arbour came in second at $1,706, a 14 percent rise. Millstone Borough in Somerset County was third at $1,572, up 22 percent. Neptune Township hit $1,470, a 16 percent jump. Chesilhurst in Camden County was up $1,313, another 20 percent. Irvington in Essex County, $1,320 and 14 percent. Union Beach, $1,261 and 14 percent. Plumsted in Ocean County, $1,154 and 15 percent. Lumberton in Burlington County, $1,111 and 14 percent. Port Republic in Atlantic County rounded out the list at $1,006 and 13 percent.

Four of those ten towns are in Monmouth County. That's not random. It reflects what happens when state school aid gets cut and municipalities are left holding the bag -- a funding formula that was always going to leave someone short. Since 2010 there has been a two percent cap on annual property tax increases, but towns that lose state aid can raise bills by up to 9.9 percent without voter approval. No vote. No appeal. Just a heavier envelope than last year.

SEE ALSO: 10 reasons New Jersey is so expensive

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And then there's Tavistock

Every list of New Jersey's highest property tax bills includes Tavistock, a Camden County borough that deserves a moment of explanation -- because it is genuinely one of the strangest places in the state.

Tavistock has a population of nine people. It covers about a quarter of a square mile. Roughly 95 percent of it is a private 18-hole golf course. It was incorporated as its own borough in 1921 -- not because residents needed municipal services, but because a group of wealthy club members from Haddonfield wanted to play golf on Sundays. Haddonfield was a dry borough with blue laws that prohibited Sunday sports. So the executive who owned the land simply lobbied the state legislature to create a brand new municipality. The bill passed unanimously. Two of the legislators who voted yes were already club members.

The town has no school district. It contracts with Haddonfield for police, fire, and public works. Council meetings typically involve most of the borough's entire population. And its average residential property tax bill in 2025 was $38,387 -- the highest in New Jersey.

Nine people. A golf course. And the biggest tax bill in the state. New Jersey, ladies and gentlemen.

The rest of the top ten for highest average bills: Millburn in Essex County at $26,292, Demarest in Bergen County at $26,108, Mantoloking at $25,985, Deal at $25,563, Tenafly at $25,123, Mountain Lakes at $24,089, Rumson at $23,692, Glen Ridge at $23,673, and Princeton at $23,412.

Why it always goes up

Dave Scatino made one fatal mistake. He believed that because Tony Soprano was an old friend, the rules didn't quite apply to him the same way. Tony explained it later, simply: "It's my nature. Frog and scorpion." He was always going to do what he did.

New Jersey homeowners make a similar assumption. They believe that because they've been here for decades, because they paid into the system, because they own property and vote and show up -- that the relationship with Trenton means something. It doesn't insulate them. The state has a nature too. It has been promising property tax reform since before most of the people reading this bought their first house. That is not an accident.

Scatino, for what it's worth, did the most New Jersey thing possible in the end. He paid what he owed, packed up, and moved to Nevada to work on a ranch. Tony spotted him at Meadow's graduation -- no store, no house, his son heading to Montclair State on someone else's dime because Davy had long since gambled away the college fund -- and they nodded at each other like two guys who both understood exactly how it went. No hard feelings. Just math.

A lot of New Jersey families know that feeling. Not the mob part. The other part. The part where you run the numbers one more time, look around at everything you built here, and start wondering if Nevada isn't so crazy after all.

In the end, it is not about drama or outrage. It is about the math, and the uneasy feeling that, just like Richie promised, the number was always going to go up.