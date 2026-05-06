Gourmet dessert spot, The Baked Bear, will sweeten up Princeton
Princeton is about to get a whole lot sweeter with the addition of a new Baked Bear location “coming soon,” according to the eatery’s website.
If you have a sweet tooth and you haven’t heard of The Baked Bear, I’m about to blow your mind.
They offer treats made from scratch like cookies, brownies, and ice cream, but you can make your order unique.
The Baked Bear allows you to mix and match flavors of cookies, ice cream scoops, and toppings to make a custom ice cream sandwich tailored to your liking.
For instance, there’s this one, packed with Lucky Charms and topped with a vanilla glaze:
Or Bear Tracks: Mini M&Ms, sprinkles and Oreos
The stoner’s dream: Kitchen Sink, consisting of pretzels, potato chips and chocolate chunks
Take a look at the Pistachio Walnut Chunk described as a “perfect blend of crispy on the outside and soft on the inside sprinkled with sea salt.”
Sweet!
There’s always something new and exciting, with two rotating cookie-of-the-month flavors.
Other offerings include ice cream cups/cones/pints, sundaes and Bear Bowls, which are warm cookie or brownie bowls with ice cream.
Gluten-free, vegan, and egg-free options are available as well.
The newest Baked Bear will be at 41 Witherspoon St. in Princeton, NJ. No opening date has been announced yet.
The Baked Bear also has locations in Asbury Park, Long Branch, Westfield, and New Brunswick.
You can check the full list of their restaurants here.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.