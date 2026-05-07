Local gem — PJ’s Pancake House & Tavern — opening another location

Anytime is a good time for comfort food, so when a restaurant offers pancakes, pizza and more during breakfast, lunch, and dinner, you know it’s a great spot.

That’s the case with PJ’s Pancake House, which has been serving Princeton since 1962, becoming an adored institution in the area. Soon, they’ll be opening another location in the Garden State, according to their website. In addition to breakfast classics like fluffy pancakes, golden waffles, eggs, and wraps, PJ’s also has old-fashioned potato cakes, skillets, and avocado toasts.

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Not just breakfast anymore

As for lunch items, they offer soups, salads, savory sandwiches, juicy burgers, handcrafted pizza, and other Italian favorites.

All of these can be washed down with a hand-spun milkshake or a fruit smoothie.

The original PJ’s Pancake House is at 154 Nassau St. in Princeton, NJ. They’re open daily starting at 7 a.m. with last seating at 9 p.m. Patio seating is available.

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There’s also a PJ’s Pancake House at 64 Princeton Hightstown Rd in West Windsor, NJ, open daily from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., and a PJ’s Pancake House & Tavern at 2991 US-1 in Lawrenceville with the same hours.

All three locations offer online delivery or pickup options.

The new PJ’s Pancake House & Tavern will be found at Village Walk at Montgomery, Route 206 in Montgomery. An opening date has not yet been announced.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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