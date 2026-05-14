Chill out with soft serve margaritas at this Jersey Shore bar

Now that we’re well into spring in New Jersey, people are starting to enjoy some of their favorite warm-weather treats.

A classic example is a bowl of your favorite ice cream. I tend to prefer soft-serve over hard.

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Or if you’re going for a more adult indulgence, some like to kick back with a frozen drink once happy hour rolls around.

What if I told you a brilliant, mad genius found a way to combine these two experiences?

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Soft serve margaritas have landed at the Jersey Shore

Riverside Tavern in Beachwood announced in late April that they started offering spiked ice cream, the first of its kind in Ocean County. As a margarita girlie, I was instantly sold when I saw this on their social media.

The boozy dessert comes in mango, strawberry, or swirled, and if you’re feeling extra ambitious, you can level up your drink with an extra shot tube.

Though, of course, please do so responsibly.

Riverside Tavern is also known for its massive selection of bourbon as well as its bar pizza.

I checked, and Barstool Sports’ pizza reviewer, Dave Portnoy, hasn’t tried out their pizza yet but maybe the soft serve margs will get him there.

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Riverside Tavern is located at 400 Atlantic City Blvd. in Beachwood, NJ.

The Tavern is open during the following hours:

Monday: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Wednesday: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Thursday: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Friday: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.

You can check out their full menu here.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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