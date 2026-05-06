A family-owned all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ franchise has set up shop in the Garden State, so I hope you’re ready to pig out.

Dae Gee Korean BBQ opened at the end of April. The owners previously ran the restaurant Max Devros for 17 years, so they’re no strangers to the appetites of New Jerseyans.

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The new restaurant is part of a family-founded Korean BBQ brand built on tradition, bold flavors, and the belief that great food brings people together.

The chain was founded by Joseph Kim in 2012. In 2015, it was featured in an episode of ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.’

If it’s good enough for Guy Fieri to try out, what are you waiting for?

What makes Dae Gee Korean BBQ unique is customers have the option of cooking their food right at the table. If that’s not your speed, the kitchen staff will prepare the meal for you.

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Come for the food, stay for the vibe

According to their website, they are the first Korean BBQ restaurant of its kind in the area.

From the moment we open our doors, our goal will be simple: deliver an authentic, interactive Korean BBQ experience-high-quality meats, time honored marinades, and the energy that only comes from cooking together at the table.

Just a sample of what they have to offer: Korean street tacos, dumplings, chicken wings, kimchee, Korean fishcakes, and the unlimited BBQ with your choice of meats and sides.

Check them out for yourself at Brick Plaza, 56 Chambers Bridge Rd. Unit 14 in Brick, NJ.

Dae Gee Korean BBQ is open daily from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

You can (and should) check out their full menu on their website.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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