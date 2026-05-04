Two of the cleanest beaches in America are right here in NJ

Just picture it: you’re at the Jersey Shore, enjoying the sound of the waves, soaking in the sun, not a care in the world. Don’t you want to keep it that way?

We’re not just talking about the standard beach grievances like a new group of setting up base a little too close to you for comfort. Nor the people playing their music so loud that others can hear it.

Heck, for once, I don’t even mean the numbskulls who think it’s whimsical to feed the seagulls their French fries, which only encourages the birds to go after innocent beach-goers’ food.

We’re talking about ocean cleanliness.

The last thing you want to worry about while you’re enjoying a beach day is for it to be less than sanitary for you and the people you’re with.

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Where are the cleanest beaches at the Jersey shore?

The researchers at Islands.com recently put out a list of the most sanitary beaches in America based on databases of organizations known for ranking beach cleanliness, as well as health departments' websites.

Two New Jersey beaches made their list. Was your go-to spot one of them?

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Point Pleasant Beach is not only known for its amazing boardwalk. The beach is also something to write home about.

There’s clean sand and clear water thanks to regular clean-ups, which is impressive considering how much of a family destination it is.

Swim Guide, gave Point Pleasant high praise, reporting that it passed our state’s standards for cleanliness at least 95% of the time.

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With 30 miles of coastline, Stone Harbor Beach offers a safe place to enjoy the waves with good quality water, according to the Swim Guide.

The Cape May County beach is a great spot for good clean Jersey shore fun.

If you’re planning a family trip to the shore this summer, you may want to take these spots into consideration.

Why Beach Tags Should Never Be Allowed In New Jersey Plus why you might be part of the reason badges may never go away. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

It's here! The complete 2026 NJ county fair summer schedule A list of county fairs happening throughout New Jersey for 2026. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order in New Jersey from South to North) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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