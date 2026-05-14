Jersey Shore town named one of nation’s hottest summer getaways

USA Today has been busy with their 10Best reader’s polls. They recently nominated 20 of the hottest summer getaways in the country for readers to decide on the ultimate top 10.
Here in Jersey, when we went to get away and have fun or just relax, we think of the same place — the Shore.
And with so many great shore towns here, it’s a bit crazy that only one from our state made the nomination list. I mean, there’s the history of Cape May, the favorite of Philadelphia and champion of tram car warnings Wildwood, the town that changed reality television Seaside Heights, the beauty of Spring Lake, and the music universe of Asbury Park.
But it was Ocean City, New Jersey, chosen to be in the 10Best running.
As someone who lived there, I can confirm it’s a special place. So special I never minded that it was a dry town. The beaches are peaceful, the boardwalk fun, the vibe family-oriented.
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What did USA Today say about Ocean City?
“This family-friendly vacation spot on the Jersey Shore is known for its exciting boardwalk, with shops and eateries galore, views of the Atlantic, plus vintage amusement parks. Playland’s Castaway Cove is one such park, with go-karts, thrill rides including roller coasters, a fun house, and mini golf. And if parks aren’t your thing, there are miles and miles of relaxing beaches for some sun and a refreshing dip.”
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It’s up against other summer getaways with very different things to offer like Branson, Missouri, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, New York City, New York, etc. So this competition will be fierce.
Voting for this one has already ended and the 10Best will be announced in a week.
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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.
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