I know we’re less than a month into spring, but the nicer weather is getting the Garden State ready for summer. Specifically, time spent at the beach.

Some of my favorite childhood memories at the Jersey shore were in the Wildwoods in South Jersey.

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Many family vacations were spent either at the Morey’s Piers, actively dodging the tram car as we strolled down the boardwalk, or enjoying the long walk on the sand before we claimed our spot near the ocean.

I want anyone visiting the Jersey shore to have such fond memories. It’s almost time for you to make some yourself.

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Morey’s Piers will open the first weekend of May 2026

Morey’s Piers and Waterparks will be celebrating another fun summer season in the Wildwoods with opening day celebrations Friday, May 1, to Sunday, May 3.

Kick off the summer season by going on rides, enjoying some boardwalk food, and watching the waves crash on the sand.

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”Watch the tram car, please”

Morey’s Piers are located on Schellenger Avenue and the Boardwalk. Operating hours are subject to change and based on weather, staffing, and other considerations, according to a press release.

Just a few of the other 2026 events that we can look forward to at Morey’s Piers include:

☀️ Morey’s Beach Jam, on May 29-31

☀️ Youth sporting events like Cape Express Beach Blast Soccer on June 27-28

☀️ Battle on the Beach Flag Football Tournament on July 11-12

☀️ Morey’s Boardwalk Bier Run on Sept. 19

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Get your sunglasses ready and enjoy your summer at the shore. 😎

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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