I have not been this excited for a while. After a long five-year hiatus, I am bringing back the Big Joe Henry Variety Show to Seaside Heights.

Starting Tuesday night, July 7 to Tuesday night, Aug. 25, 2026, we will be on the Franklin Avenue stage, on the boardwalk, with some of the best talent available here in New Jersey.

The lineup is outstanding. I am truly humbled and thankful that these fine entertainers will be gracing our stage.

The show will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday, rain, or shine.

On those rare rainy nights, our show will be moving inside the Beachcomber right at 100 Ocean Terrace on the boardwalk.

The Big Joe Henry Variety Show was my TV show that ran for 22 episodes in the Philly market back in 2015. We moved the live on-site version to the big beach stage and then the Franklin Avenue stage in Seaside Heights. We had a blast. Now five years later, we are back!

I am so excited. With me again is one of the best house bands in the northeast. I am serious when I make that claim. Led by my good friend, our musical director Pat Guadagno, who has performed all over New Jersey, the East Coast, and internationally.

His version of Warren Zevon’s "Don’t Let Us Get Sick" was on Showtime’s hit TV series Californication. His Bob Dylan shows have been critically acclaimed and performed nationally.

I am a lucky man to have him lead our band, which consists of New Jersey musicians who have accompanied Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Southside Johnny, Deborah Harry, Gary U.S. Bonds, and a list of who’s who in rock and roll.

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Every show will have my short monologue with some bad jokes, a song or two from The Big Band, The Lakehouse Spotlight a segment featuring terrific up and coming young talent from the Lakehouse in Asbury Park, we will play Stump the Big Band where audience members get to stump Pat and the band with song titles that they think they don’t know and every week we will feature some great Jersey musicians and entertainers that will round out a show you won’t want to miss.

After each show, our featured artists and I will be available to say hello to the audience and take pictures.

The Big Joe Henry Variety Show is a free show, and I encourage you to bring a beach chair and relax and enjoy the show while surrounded by the beautiful boardwalk and beach of my summer home, Seaside Heights.

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Here are the featured entertainers joining us on the big show:

Tuesday, July 7

The Belle Tones – an outstanding trio of entertaining ladies. They are one of my favorites. They put their energy, passion, and most of all, extraordinary talent into every performance. I reached out to have them on the show, and I am thrilled that they will kick off our premiere show.

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The Ocean Avenue Stompers – Wait till you hear this group of fine musicians with a New Orleans flair. When they start performing, you cannot help but enjoy every note. I am a huge fan and happy they will be joining us at the first show.

Tuesday, July 14

Remember Jones – Anthony and his outstanding show brings his major talent to our stage. He is a constant sell-out at major New Jersey venues and throughout the northeast. I am always amazed at the talent he possesses. From Queen to Meatloaf to rock and roll favorites, Anthony will take you on a great musical journey that you hope never ends.

John Pizzi – You do not want to miss John and his hilarious act featuring incredible multi-faceted comedy. John did two seasons of "America’s Got Talent" and has appeared on Late Night with David Letterman and ABC-TV’s "What Would You Do?" I had John on my TV show, and he had the audience laughing hysterically. His comedy is very visual and will be perfect for laughing on the boardwalk.

Tuesday, July 21

The incredible James Maddock is a singer and songwriter from Britain who has shared the stage with The Waterboys, Pete Seeger, Levon Helm, Bruce Springsteen, and many others. His songs, voice and personality will captivate and entertain you. He has opened for the Counting Crows, and his music has been featured on TV shows "Dawson’s Creek," NBC’s "Parenthood," the ABC series "Switched at Birth," and FX’s "Louie." James is a major talent and I am fortunate to have him on the show.

Tuesday, July 28

Pat Roddy — I am thrilled that the remarkably busy Pat Roddy will be joining us. He is Jersey Rock and Roll. This New Jersey native has been performing in jam-packed clubs for over two decades. He is also a giving man, donating his talent to raise money for those in need. This is a crowd pleaser and I am so looking forward to having him join us at the big show.

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Williams Honor joins our show. I can tell you this, I am a groupie. They are fantastic. Their songwriting and overwhelming talent have taken them all over the world. Nashville was calling and they had a top 30 hit with No Umbrella. Reagan Richards and Gordon Brown know how to entertain their many fans, me included, you will enjoy every minute. They were tapped to open for Bon Jovi at the iconic Madison Square Garden. You need to see this dynamic duo up close and personal.

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Tuesday, Aug. 11

From the E-Street Band, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, my friend, drummer Vini Lopez joins us on stage. Vini always brings talent, warmth, and fun to every show he plays. You will enjoy his performance and his stories when he sits down with me. It is always a fun show when Vini shows up

Tuesday, Aug.18

Brian Kirk is a Jersey legend. He has been entertaining audiences here in the Garden State for over 3 decades. When Brian plays with his band The Jirks, people jam in to see him play. His energy, banter and music are all fan favorites and Bruce Springsteen is a fan, jumping up on stage with Brian to sing a couple of songs. You will be entertained to say the least.

Tuesday, Aug. 25

The amazing Lisa Sherman takes the stage. Her talent has no bounds; she is a singer, dancer, former Rockette, Broadway performer and now sings the lead in shows performing all over the country and across the ocean to Europe and beyond. She is terrific and I am thrilled to have her on the show.

Kuf and Christine join us for an amazing performance. What happens when a classically trained harpist and a renowned rapper combine their talent, music theories, and performance? You get entertaining and amazing results. I am looking forward to having them on our show.

We are adding additional talent to this jam-packed schedule and I am so looking forward to the start of our weekly shows. Enjoy Tuesday nights in the summer with us. See you in July at my summer home, Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt