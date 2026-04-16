🌊 A massive 7-ton green buoy mysteriously washed ashore in Seaside Heights

🚨 Police say a corroded cable likely broke

📸 The unusual sight has drawn crowds and social media buzz

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — It’s not a bird….it’s not a plane…and it’s definitely not Superman.

A huge, green buoy washed up on the beach in Seaside Heights last Friday and has been there ever since.

Massive buoy washes ashore in Seaside Heights, NJ

So, where did this thing come from?

Police explain how drifting buoy may have traveled from NY

While there has been no official statement from the U.S. Coast Guard, Seaside Heights Police Chief Tommy Bold told us that the cable that held the buoy in place corroded and broke off, causing it to float from either Long Island or Staten Island to Seaside.

Boyd said he’s not sure who owns the buoy, but they will send a truck to pick the buoy up. There is no harm to the public.

Viral Jersey Shore moment draws crowds before removal

The buoy has certainly created some social media buzz.

An Instagram post reads the buoy weighs over seven tons, and explains that these heavy-duty buoys help guide massive vessels through busy waterways, “and seeing one up close really puts the power of the ocean into perspective. If you're at the Shore right now, swing by and check it out before the authorities remove it. A true ‘only at the Jersey Shore’ moment," the post reads.

You can’t see it from this angle of the picture, but there is the number 13 on the buoy.

According to ShoreBeat, there is a green “13” marker in the channel that connects Barnegat Bay to Barnegat Inlet, but that buoy is much smaller than the one that washed up on the beach, and resides in the bay itself, surrounded by the shoals near Barnegat Lighthouse.

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