Memorial Day weekend 2026 at the Jersey Shore was cold, rainy, foggy and, by most accounts, peaceful.

That last word is the one that matters.

I have been watching the Shore safety story all week — from Tuesday night in Long Branch to Friday night on the Seaside Heights boardwalk cam, from the preparation pieces to the curfew enforcement photos. I have been paying attention to what Shore towns said they would do and then watching to see if they actually did it.

They did it. And nowhere was that more visible than Wildwood.

At some point Saturday night, with rain falling on the 2.5-mile boardwalk and the cold keeping the crowds thin, there were more horses on the boards than people. The North Wildwood Police Department, the Wildwood Police Department and the New Jersey State Police Mounted Troopers had teamed up to enforce the 10 p.m. curfew — and the horses moved up and down the boardwalk in a line, methodical and unhurried, in roughly the same path the tram car travels on a busy summer night.

It was one of the more striking images of the entire weekend. And it worked.

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What Wildwood did differently this year

Wildwood commissioners voted unanimously to close the boardwalk from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. daily, year-round, beginning May 13 — the first ordinance of its kind, applying to all ages, following years of late-night disturbances including a 2024 Memorial Day state of emergency.

Police Chief Joseph Murphy spent weeks preparing. Two promoters of unsanctioned pop-up parties were served with cease-and-desist notices and face charges for inciting gatherings they knew would disrupt public order. Officers on horseback were deployed alongside support from the Cape May County Sheriff's Department and New Jersey State Police.

The 10 p.m. curfew for unaccompanied minors was enforced — and legal guardians were warned they could be charged for allowing a dependent to violate it. No backpacks on the boardwalk after 8 p.m. Boardwalk closed at 1 a.m.

That is a comprehensive enforcement posture. And the rain — the worst Memorial Day weekend weather in recent memory — did the rest.

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The contrast with two years ago

Memorial Day weekend 2024 ended with Wildwood declaring a state of emergency in the early hours of Monday morning, citing an irrepressible number of calls for service due to the extremely large number of young adults and juveniles in the city. Crowds fled the boardwalk.

Two years later the same boardwalk had horses walking it in the rain and relative quiet.

That is not an accident. That is the result of two years of painful lessons converted into specific, enforceable policy. The Shore towns that prepared the most — Wildwood, Seaside Heights — had the quietest weekends. The town that was caught off guard — Long Branch on Tuesday night — learned the hard way what happens without preparation.

Wildwood officials said the mounted officers made a big impression on the crowd and plan to have them back for the next two weekends. That is the right call. The season is just starting. Memorial Day is the opening act.

What a peaceful Shore weekend actually means

The Jersey Shore is the number one cultural institution in New Jersey. I wrote that last week and I meant it. Families plan their summers around it. Shore towns depend on it for their economic survival. The boardwalk businesses that stay open, the restaurants that hire seasonal staff, the rental houses that book a year in advance — all of it depends on families feeling safe enough to come back.

This weekend, despite the worst weather in memory, the Shore held. Mayor Ernie Troiano of Wildwood put it simply: "We want people to have a good time, but not at the expense of somebody getting hurt."

The horses on the boardwalk in the rain on a cold Memorial Day Saturday were not a punishment. They were a promise. The Shore is still here. It is still worth protecting. And the people in charge of protecting it showed up.