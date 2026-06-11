🎸 The new Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music opens June 13 at Monmouth University, celebrating both Springsteen’s legacy and 250 years of American music.

🎶 Visitors can explore interactive exhibits, rare memorabilia, immersive experiences, and a one-of-a-kind look at the music that shaped Bruce Springsteen.

🏖️ Designed with New Jersey roots in mind, the $50 million center features Shore-inspired architecture, native landscaping, and exhibits spanning every era of The Boss’s career.

LONG BRANCH — What is American music?

By definition, it is defined by its rich diversity, primarily driven by the “melting pot” of a cultural fusion of genres and styles—including folk, blues, gospel, bluegrass, country, R&B, hip hop, soul, pop, jazz, and rock’n’ roll.

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It is American music, and how it’s woven into the tapestry of American life that helped shape Bruce Springsteen into the singer, songwriter, and artist he is today and has been over the past 50-plus years.

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It is the influence of American music on Springsteen’s life that is the driving force behind the brand-new Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music on the campus of Monmouth University in Long Branch.

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I had the pleasure of taking a private media tour of the 32,000-square-foot, $50 million Center this week ahead of the public’s grand opening this weekend.

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I’ve been a Springsteen fan since I was 12 years old, so this museum, chock-full of history, stories, and memorabilia spanning the Boss’s 50-plus-year career in the music industry, as well as serving as a celebratory nod to the history of American music, literally took my breath away.

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I spent about three hours enjoying the exhibits and the more than dozen immersive interactive experiences, and believe me, if I could’ve stayed longer, I would have.

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There is so much to see, so many details to uncover, so many nooks and crannies to explore, so many hidden gems and pieces to discover, and so much interactive fun; I definitely need to go back.

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Let me take you from the beginning….

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Inside the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music

When you pull up to the Center, located at 382 Cedar Avenue in Long Branch, you are greeted with this beautiful sign that reads “Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music.”

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You’ll notice all the freshly planted trees, plants, and flowers. They are all native to New Jersey, which benefits our environment and ecosystem.

It was very important that the Center, inside and out, encompass as much of New Jersey as possible in the architecture, the landscape, and the interior design as possible, said Director of Curatorial Affairs Melissa Kozlowski.

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The entrance to the Center resembles a Jersey Shore boardwalk—another state staple, and of course, an homage to Springsteen, who grew up at the Shore, who has written and sung songs about it, and where much of his life revolved around.

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The entire interior of the Center is made of environmentally-friendly mass timber wood with black accents to represent Springsteen’s guitar.

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When you go inside, the first thing you’ll see is the lobby. To the right is the Center’s state-of-the-art performance theater, called the Powell Soundstage. To the left is the merchandise area and the entrance to the Jon Landau American Music Gallery. Down the middle of the lobby is the Bruce Springsteen at Monmouth University exhibit.

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Your tour begins with a 25-minute film inside the theater, narrated by Bruce Springsteen, called “The Ties That Bind: Bruce Springsteen’s American Music Journey,” directed by Thom Zimny.

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Before the film, the Center’s Founding Executive Director Bob Santelli gave us a little background about how the museum came about.

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There are three other centers in the country similar to the Springsteen one. There is the Buddy Holly Center in Lubbock, Texas, and the Woody Guthrie Center and the Bob Dylan Center, both in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

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What makes the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music different from the others is that it’s not all about him. That’s the way he wanted it.

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Santelli said that after visiting the Woody Guthrie Center, he wanted to do something similar here in New Jersey honoring Springsteen. After speaking with the Boss and his manager, Jon Landau, Springsteen said he was honored, but said he’s just a link in the bigger chapter of American music, so for this to work, he wanted the Center to encompass all genres and styles of music and styles, not just his.

And so the work began.

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How American music shaped Bruce Springsteen

In the film, Springsteen tells the story of the beginnings of American music and how it shaped him into the artist he wanted to become. He said New Jersey shaped him as a person and a musician, and he is a product of where he came from. “American music is the best history lesson,” Springsteen said.

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The film opens with Springsteen driving, then sitting in a Jersey diner where he fiddles with a jukebox. He loves jukeboxes. He wants diners in New Jersey to bring them back because they present songs as songs, regardless of genre.

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He talked about when he was in one of his first bands, “The Castilles,” he played Glenn Miller’s “In the Mood,” even at weddings. It’s the song he danced to with his mother, Adele, her whole life.

Elvis Presley opened the door that felt like freedom. Springsteen still listens to Doo Wop music. Gospel music is part of his soul, as well as the blues, R&B, Motown, Rock n’ Roll, hip hop, the British Invasion, country, folk, and so much more.

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“American music defies genre labels and boundaries,” Springsteen said, adding that music is the first art that moved him.

But it was the music of Woody Guthrie that changed him. He said Guthrie wrote songs on how to take action. His music was the first to reflect the music of an America that Springsteen wanted to write about.

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Springsteen considers himself a fellow student of American music, just another link in the chain that carries on the traditions. That’s why he wanted the Center to be more than just about him.

The Center’s exhibits cover 250 years of American music. Education is very important to Springsteen and he was happy to learn the Center was going to be at a college, and not just a free-standing exhibit somewhere.

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After the movie, you’re free to explore the lobby and the Bruce Springsteen at Monmouth University exhibit.

“As a young performer, Bruce Springsteen’s concerts at then Monmouth College were key to his musical maturation,” the exhibit reads.

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Plus, check out America’s Instrument: The Evolution of the Electric Guitar and American Music Honors.

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Interactive exhibits and rare Bruce Springsteen memorabilia

Once you go through the Jon Landau Gallery, you’ll experience everything that encompasses American music.

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Each exhibit is separated by genre, theme, costumes, and instruments, including blues, soul, jazz, pop, and rock.

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Also, the American Music Song Bar is an interactive bar where you can sample 100 songs that represent the depth, breadth, and great productivity of American musicians.

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Behind the gallery is a “temporary gallery,” which Kozlowski explained is going to be a rotating theme every six months. So, starting on June 13, the first exhibit to adorn the Ocean First Bank Special Exhibitions Gallery is the “Chimes of Freedom: Protest, Patriotism, and the Power of Song.”

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If you’re a Springsteen fan, then you’ll be in all your glory (like I was) when you go to the second floor---an entire floor dedicated to 50-plus years of Springsteen’s career, as well as The E Street Band.

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As you climb the staircase, you’ll see the iconic Born to Run album cover photo of Springsteen and the Big Man, Clarence Clemons. Next to that are the famous words that Landau (Bruce’s longtime manager) coined in 1974, which reads, “I saw rock and roll future and its name is Bruce Springsteen.”

Upstairs, each exhibit takes you through the decades of Springsteen’s music including

The 1970s

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The 1980s

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The 1990s and 2000s

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The 2010s and 2020s

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You could spend hours looking at all of the memorabilia, records, photos, tapes, costumes, souvenirs, and notebooks of handwritten lyrics and music.

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(I especially loved looking at the handwritten lyrics, his thoughts written in notebooks, the cross-outs, the word changes, his thoughts coming to life on paper).

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Most of the items were fan-donated, with a few from Springsteen here and there. In 2001, fans organized a campaign to collect and preserve historic articles, photos, and memorabilia related to Springsteen’s career. The collection came to Monmouth University in 2011 after sitting in the basement of the Asbury Park Library for years.

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In 2017, the Bruce Springsteen Archives Center for American Music at Monmouth University was established. In March 2026, the name changed to the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music.

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So, you will be seeing and enjoying 25 years of collection-building of memorabilia.

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Why Bruce Springsteen fans will want to visit

Some of my favorite highlights were the exhibits dedicated to each and every member of The E Street Band over the years, from Vini Lopez to Charlie Giordano.

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Each case was filled with their instruments, costumes, and more.

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The exhibits are like little vignettes equipped with headphones so you can hear certain members tell their stories and experiences playing with Springsteen.

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There is a cool room where you can take a music lesson---learn some notes on a keyboard, a guitar, or a drum.

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The Born to Run/Born in the U.S.A. room (that’s not the official name; it’s what I call it, lol) was another favorite of mine.

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The walls are white, scrawled with handwritten lyrics of Springsteen’s two iconic songs.

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Plus, there is a showcase of guitars, jackets, the infamous jeans with the red baseball cap hanging out the back pocket (from the Born in the U.S.A album cover), and so much more.

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I was especially drawn to all things Born in the U.S.A. because this is, by far, my favorite album.

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I discovered Springsteen when I was 12 years old when "Born in the U.S.A. came blaring through my boom box speakers on a famous New York radio station.

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As soon as I heard the song, I made my mother take me to a record store to buy the album. I've loved Bruce ever since.

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Experience a concert

But my absolute favorite exhibit was the James F. Allen Gallery or the In-Concert Room.

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t’s designed to make it look and feel like you’re in the famous pit at a Bruce Springsteen concert.

It's complete with pictures of real people from real people holding up pit signs, as well.

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Anyone who’s ever been in the pit at a show knows what I’m talking about. You have to see it for yourself to experience it.

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I really enjoyed taking this walk down American music memory lane and immersing myself in Springsteen’s world of music.

I can’t wait to go back and really explore every single nook and cranny of these exhibits.

Even if you are not a Springsteen fan, you will enjoy the diversity of artists and genres, the oral histories, and more.

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Take the memories with you

Don’t forget to pick up a memento in the gift shop. I definitely left with some goodies.

The Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music opens to the public on Saturday, June 13. Tickets cost $22 for adults, $20 for seniors, $16 for youth 7 to 17 years old, and free to kids under 6, veterans, active military, and Monmouth University students.

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The Center is open 7 days a week. For hours, check the website.

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A special thank you to Founding Executive Director Bob Santelli, Director Eileen Chapman, Director of Curatorial Affairs Melissa Kozlowski, and Associate Vice President of University Marketing and Communications, Tara Peters for their warmth and hospitality.

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And an even bigger thank you to Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band for 50 years of amazing music that has been the soundtrack of my life, then, now, and forever.

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Remember folks, “Tramps like us. Baby we were born to run.”

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