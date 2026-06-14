Bravo to New Jersey law enforcement.

Since the chaos at Pier Village in Long Branch the week before Memorial Day, the boardwalks and Shore towns have been relatively quiet and family friendly through mid-June. That is not luck. That is preparation, and it is worth saying out loud.

I wrote about the Long Branch situation and the listener response to it. The short version is that this state hit a breaking point in late May, and in the weeks since, something has actually changed.

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Glassboro shut it down before it started

This weekend's example might be the best one yet. Glassboro police announced Saturday that they had already gotten ahead of a "pop-up party" being organized for Rowan Boulevard. A flyer circulating on social media reportedly promised the party would last "until the cops come." Police had a response ready.

"Rest assured, we'll be there and waiting," the department said in a statement.

Glassboro police added extra officers to address "ANY and ALL issues that may arise from this unsanctioned event," and made clear that if it proceeds as planned, both organizers and attendees will face criminal charges. "Glassboro is not a playground and all that live, work and visit our town should be free to enjoy it without having to worry about dodging unnecessary lawlessness," police said.

That is a department that read the flyer, read the room, and decided the party was already over before it began.

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The law has teeth now

This matters more than it might have a year ago. After a chaotic Memorial Day weekend in 2025 that ended in 73 arrests, Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation establishing fourth-degree penalties for inciting a public brawl — targeting anyone who entices four or more people into disorderly behavior, including fighting. Lawmakers have since proposed a follow-up bill, A737, that would broaden riot and disorderly conduct offenses, increase penalties for destroying public monuments, and address assaults on riot victims.

The problem has not gone away. In May, hundreds of teens flooded Long Branch for a pop-up party that led to six arrests. But the legal framework now backing up departments like Glassboro's is real, and the "we'll be there and waiting" message lands differently when everyone involved knows there is a specific charge waiting for them too.

Seaside and Wildwood set the standard

Seaside Heights added patrols on the boardwalk with officers stationed at every block, K-9 units and even state police horses requested by Mayor Tony Vaz to help control crowds. Wildwood issued cease-and-desist orders ahead of Memorial Day and shut down two pop-up parties before they could become anything. Both towns made it clear before the season even started that this year would be different.

Memorial Day weekend was peaceful in both towns. The weekend after was peaceful too. That is two in a row, and it is the direct result of police departments deciding to act before the crowd shows up instead of after.

Point Pleasant Beach got ahead of a viral flyer too

The Glassboro situation this weekend is almost a carbon copy of what happened in Point Pleasant Beach ahead of Memorial Day. A flyer promoting a "Point Pleasant Beach Takeover" circulated on Instagram, telling people to bring their own bottles and food and promising "good vibes, good people, good times." Police got ahead of it immediately. "Rest assured we will continue to monitor and thwart any and all potential pop up events," the department said.

Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, a Republican who represents the 10th District and previously served as Point Pleasant Beach's mayor, posted his own warning to the organizers. "You will leave in handcuffs," he wrote. "We hold ourselves and our guests to higher standards down here. The police departments in our towns are strong, aware and tired of your BS."

May 30 came and went without incident. Two towns, two flyers, two departments that refused to wait and see.

It is not just the Shore

Wayne Township in Passaic County applied for a state grant of up to $35,000 through New Jersey's Pop-Up Party Prevention and Response Initiative after a 2022 incident near Willowbrook Mall resulted in 47 detentions. Police there have since arranged walk-throughs of vacant buildings known to attract these gatherings. The state created this grant program specifically because the problem was never limited to boardwalk towns, and Glassboro is the latest reminder of that.

A great Central Jersey tradition, and a reminder of what normal looks like

This past Friday on the show we gave away tickets to the North Brunswick Youth Sports Festival, the beloved Central Jersey tradition that runs through June 28 at Crabiel Park with rides, games, food, music and fireworks on June 13 and June 27. Proceeds support the township's youth sports programs. It is exactly the kind of event a family looks forward to all year.

And here is what advance preparation looks like when the event itself is not the problem. Milltown Police Chief Christopher Johnson sent out a community advisory this week, not about a threat, but about parking. The festival draws hundreds of visitors a night and even more on fireworks nights, and a lot of those cars end up on residential streets in neighboring Milltown. Johnson's ask was simple and almost old-fashioned: obey the parking rules, do not block driveways or hydrants, do not litter, drive carefully through residential streets, and keep the noise down on the way out. Officers will be patrolling through June 28 and responding to any quality-of-life complaints.

That is the version of "police presence" that should be the norm everywhere. A great community event, a department that planned ahead for the predictable stuff, and a polite note asking everyone to be good neighbors. No flyers warning of takeovers. No curfews. No K-9 units. Just a festival, some traffic, and a police department doing its job quietly and well.

That contrast is the whole point.

Why this matters

It is genuinely sad that we have reached a point where law enforcement has to treat groups of unsupervised teenagers organizing online the way they would treat any other coordinated threat. I believe that is essentially what this is. A pop-up party advertised with language like "until the cops come," drawing hundreds or thousands of people to a location with no permits, no plan, and no accountability, is a coordinated event designed to overwhelm a community. Treating it with that level of seriousness, with advance intelligence, visible presence, and real legal consequences, is exactly why mid-June has been quiet.

Glassboro police said it best. We'll be there and waiting.

It is working. Keep it up.