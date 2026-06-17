It's always appropriate in New Jersey to talk about pizza.

Earlier this week, I was reminiscing about "pizza nights" as a kid when my dad would bring home pizza after work from our local favorite, Woodcrest Pizza.

Like many New Jersey businesses that have struggled with rising costs, high taxes and over-regulation in Jersey, they are no longer open.

We also had Bob in Avenel call in about his favorite childhood pizzeria, City Line Pizza, which is also no longer open.

Of course, there are plenty of go-to pizza places in the Garden State to choose from and most of us have several that come to mind every time someone mentions pizza.

Forget pork roll, pizza is really what separates Jersey from the rest of the country.

Here are a few great places offered by our listeners:

Chef Umberto in Toms River: Lucia's Pizzeria — Toms River

Photo by Alan hardman on Unsplash Photo by Alan hardman on Unsplash

Tony in South Brunswick: Ninos Pizza & Subs — North Brunswick

Photo via Google Maps Photo via Google Maps

Bob in Englishtown: Brooklyn Square Pizza — Englishtown

Photo via Google Maps Photo via Google Maps

Bob in Englishtown, again: Mancini Pizza — East Brunswick

Photo by Ivan Torres on Unsplash Photo by Ivan Torres on Unsplash

John Monroe: The Galley Pizza and Eatery — Asbury Park

Photo via Google Maps Photo via Google Maps

Gary in Colts Neck: La Madona Italian Cuisine — Matawan

Photo via Google Maps Photo via Google Maps

Here’s 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly roasted cup of coffee, around NJ. Here's a roundup of 40 spots to get caffeinated — some of them different locations for the same NJ-born brand. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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