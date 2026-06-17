These are the pizzerias that NJ 101.5 listeners keep coming back to
It's always appropriate in New Jersey to talk about pizza.
Earlier this week, I was reminiscing about "pizza nights" as a kid when my dad would bring home pizza after work from our local favorite, Woodcrest Pizza.
Like many New Jersey businesses that have struggled with rising costs, high taxes and over-regulation in Jersey, they are no longer open.
We also had Bob in Avenel call in about his favorite childhood pizzeria, City Line Pizza, which is also no longer open.
Of course, there are plenty of go-to pizza places in the Garden State to choose from and most of us have several that come to mind every time someone mentions pizza.
Forget pork roll, pizza is really what separates Jersey from the rest of the country.
Here are a few great places offered by our listeners:
Chef Umberto in Toms River: Lucia's Pizzeria — Toms River
Tony in South Brunswick: Ninos Pizza & Subs — North Brunswick
Bob in Englishtown: Brooklyn Square Pizza — Englishtown
Bob in Englishtown, again: Mancini Pizza — East Brunswick
John Monroe: The Galley Pizza and Eatery — Asbury Park
Gary in Colts Neck: La Madona Italian Cuisine — Matawan
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Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.