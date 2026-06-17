World Cup crackdown begins in NJ as sheriff targets prostitution
⚠️ Eight women were charged after undercover operations at hotels and massage parlors.
➡️ Investigators seized more than $13,000 in cash during the June 11 crackdown.
🔴 Officials say concerns about trafficking have increased due to World Cup matches.
CLIFTON — Eight women have been arrested in what's been called the first of several "quality of life" operations during the World Cup.
Undercover detectives with the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office went to several hotels and massage parlors in the area on June 11. Sheriff Thomas Adamo said the women are charged with offenses related to prostitution. Investigators also seized $13,204 in cash.
Police officers from Woodland Park, Passaic, Ringwood, Clifton, and Haledon were involved in the crackdown. More quality-of-life operations are planned through the end of July.
Officials cite trafficking concerns during World Cup matches
According to Adamo, there's been a noted increase in human trafficking activity due to the 2026 World Cup. It's a rise that officials warned would come as New Jersey hosts eight World Cup matches at MetLife Stadium.
On Tuesday, the Attorney General's Office announced a series of steps law enforcement statewide has taken to disrupt sexual exploitation. Among them was a public awareness campaign the OAG launched earlier this month.
“Each of us, working together in ways big and small, can end the nightmare that human trafficking victims endure day in and day out," Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said.
Women charged during Passaic County operation
Daniela Alcantara-Diaz, of Paterson, is charged with soliciting prostitution.
Yunn Haiping, 47, of Woodland Park, is charged with soliciting and promoting prostitution.
Milanyela Contretas-Torres, 24, of Passaic, is charged with hindering apprehension.
Beatriz Hourdequint-Rodriguez, 28, of Passaic, is charged with soliciting prostitution.
Regiane Paniago-Carvalho, 59, of Clifton, is charged with soliciting prostitution and maintaining/promoting a house of prostitution.
Maria Pena, 63, of Clifton, is charged with soliciting prostitution and maintaining/promoting a house of prostitution.
Jennifer Garcia, 36, of San Jose, California, is charged with soliciting and promoting prostitution.
Talita Borges-Dasilva, 32, of Newark, is charged with soliciting prostitution.
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