⚽Rideshare pickup delays created the biggest problems after Saturday's World Cup

⚽NJ Transit says it carried 21,578 fans back to New York Penn Station by bus and rail

⚽Officials expect a larger crowd Tuesday as ticket sales have already increased

The biggest transportation challenge faced by fans going to the first game of the World Cup was not the trains but rideshare users.

NJ Transit said it transported 21,578 fans via bus and rail back to New York Penn following Saturday’s World Cup match. NJ Transit CEO and President Kris Kolluri told Eric Scott on "A Jersey Thing" that he was happy the mobility plan was successfully executed.

"The feedback from the fans was extraordinary and we're gratified," Kolluri said. "It was a good experience but I got seven more games to go."

The biggest transportation problems came from ride share users who lined up at the Meadowlands race track and were told no new rides would be allowed in the lot, according to NJ.com.

The scoreboard shows a sellout attendance in the second half during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Morocco in East Rutherford, N.J. Saturday, June 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) The scoreboard shows a sellout attendance in the second half during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Morocco in East Rutherford, N.J. Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Rideshare backups created the biggest World Cup transportation headache

Some walked away from the sports complex and arrived to be picked up on nearby streets. Kolluri said that despite the message that taking NJ Transit was the best way to get to MetLife Stadium 28,000 cars showed up at American Dream like a normal Meadowlands concert or a Giants or Jets game.

"Despite the best efforts to sort of say 'don't do it,' people still did it and I think that's what caused the ride share to back up. I think the State Police and the DOT are working very closely together to try and solve for that for tomorrow," Kolluri said.

Kolluri said that he was pleasantly surprised that most fans showed their wristband without prompting Saturday

"It made the process of moving them through the system so efficient. I gotta tell you it felt like Disneyland a little bit. Very organized, efficient. People were compliant," Kolluri said.

Kolluri said that 1,000 to 1,500 more NJ Transit tickets have been sold for Tuesday's between France and Senegal which starts at 3 p.m. NY Penn Station will close at 11 a.m., four hours ahead of the match.

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