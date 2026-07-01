⚠️ 4 people have been charged in a series of armed robberies targeting Edgewater spas

🔴 3 suspects are Dominican Republic citizens with ICE detainers lodged against them

➡️ Detectives linked the suspects to the robberies using two vehicles identified during the investigation.

EDGEWATER — A group that includes three unauthorized immigrants has been charged with holding up spas at gunpoint, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced the arrests of four people. Detectives, with help from the FBI, linked them to robberies at spas in Edgewater last year.

Three of them are male citizens of the Dominican Republic, including John Cesse Rosario, 24, and Brayan Perez Abreu, 23, both living in the Bronx, and Frayalan De La Rosa Perez, 26, living in Brooklyn. Jail records show that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued detainers for them.

The fourth suspect is a woman who also lives in the Bronx. Esther Rosado, 24, is accused of helping plan one of the robberies. Rosado was extradited to New Jersey after she was arrested in Maryland a month ago in connection with a separate incident.

Esther Rosado (BCSO/Canva) Esther Rosado (BCSO/Canva)

Investigators traced getaway vehicles to suspects

An investigation began on Sept. 25, 2025, after a robbery at a spa on River Road in Edgewater. One victim told police that around 3 a.m., a masked robber came in and held them at gunpoint. The armed assailant stole the victim's iPhone and Apple Watch.

Detectives found that more than one person was involved in carrying out the operation. A break came when they identified a white Toyota Camry that the suspects used to get to the spa. The Camry was linked to Rosario, prosecutors said.

John E Cesse Rosario (BCSO/Canva) John E Cesse Rosario (BCSO/Canva)

Another spa on River Road was robbed less than two weeks later. Around 2:30 a.m., Edgewater police responded and found a similar scene; the victims had been robbed of their phones at gunpoint.

Prosecutors said that this time, the suspects had driven there in a silver Volkswagen Jetta. That vehicle was also linked to Rosario. In the months that followed, detectives found that Perez Abreu and De La Rosa Perez had helped to carry out the armed robberies.

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Fraylan Manuel Delarosa Perez (BCSO/Canva) Fraylan Manuel Delarosa Perez (BCSO/Canva)

Charges filed against all four suspects, one released

Rosario is charged with two counts of first-degree armed robbery, two counts of second-degree conspiracy to commit armed robbery, four second-degree weapons offenses, and fourth-degree aggravated assault. De La Rosa faces the same charges. Both are being held at Bergen County Jail.

However, Perez Abreu has been released pending trial. He is charged with first-degree armed robbery, second-degree conspiracy to commit armed robbery, two second-degree weapons offenses, and fourth-degree aggravated assault.

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Brayan Rafael Perez Abreu (BCSO/Canva) Brayan Rafael Perez Abreu (BCSO/Canva)

Rosado is charged with first-degree armed robbery, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, and two second-degree weapons offenses. She has been remanded to Hudson County Jail.

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ICE arrests: 'Worst of the worst' in New Jersey These are recent arrests in New Jersey by Immigration & Customs Enforcement, which labeled these immigrants as "the worst of the worst." Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5