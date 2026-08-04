⚠️ A repeat child sex offender who lived in Tewksbury's affordable housing unit pleaded guilty to a new federal charge.

➡️ His placement above offices at Christie Hoffman Farm Park sparked public outrage in 2024.

🔴 He now faces 10 to 20 years in federal prison because of his prior convictions.

TEWKSBURY — Two years after residents packed a public meeting to protest a repeat child sex offender being housed in the only affordable apartment at a township park filled with children, their fears have been confirmed.

David Tuytjens, 70, who was already on lifetime parole supervision for sexually assaulting a child and had previously served federal prison time for possessing child sexual abuse material, has now admitted to possessing such material once again.

The guilty plea is likely to intensify criticism from residents and lawmakers who argued in 2024 that state housing laws left local officials powerless to prevent him from living in the heart of a popular family recreation area.

On Monday, Tuytjens pleaded guilty in federal court in Trenton to one count of possession of child pornography.

According to U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer, the Hunterdon County man possessed videos and images depicting the sexual abuse of children.

READ MORE: NJ sex offender charged in new child abuse material case

Tewksbury (Google Maps) Tewksbury NJ sex offender pleads to new charge

Long criminal history fueled community concerns

Tuytjens has been under lifetime parole supervision since pleading guilty in 2002 to aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault involving a child younger than 13. He served a 13-year prison sentence before his release in 2010.

Just one year later, while living in Bridgewater, he was arrested after a parole officer discovered child sexual abuse material on his computer and DVDs. Federal prosecutors said he admitted collecting the material and attempting to conceal it.

He pleaded guilty in 2012 and was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Affordable housing placement sparked outrage

The latest conviction comes after Tuytjens' placement in Tewksbury's only affordable housing unit became a source of intense controversy in early 2024.

Residents learned that he was living in an apartment above the municipal code office at the 170-acre Christie Hoffman Farm Park with soccer fields, hiking trails, horseback riding and one of the area's most popular sledding hills.

Christie Hoffman Farm Park in Tewksbury (Google Maps) Christie Hoffman Farm Park in Tewksbury (Google Maps)

A standing-room-only Township Committee meeting on Feb. 27, 2024, drew residents demanding to know how a repeat child sex offender could legally be housed in a park regularly used by families and children, the Hunterdon Review reported.

Township officials said they had little discretion under New Jersey's Fair Chance in Housing Act.

Then-Mayor William Voyce described the situation as "a perfect storm for stupidity."

Debate over state housing law continues

The controversy prompted state Sen. Doug Steinhardt, R-Warren, to introduce legislation aimed at preventing similar situations.

The Fair Chance in Housing Act has made an exception on “blind” applications involving sex offenders who are required to be registered with the state for their lifetime as well as anyone convicted of making meth while living in federally assisted housing.

One proposal by Steinhardt would make municipal and county landlords exempt from the "Fair Chance in Housing Act.”

The other measure would allow municipalities to enact ordinances regulating where “certain sex offenders may reside.”

Neither proposal advanced after being introduced in 2024. Both were reintroduced this legislative session but have not moved since January.

Sentencing scheduled for January

Either way, Tuytjen is leaving Tewksbury for a federal prison.

Due to his prior convictions, he now faces between 10 and 20 years when sentenced on Jan. 12, U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer said.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance. Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff

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