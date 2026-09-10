⚠️ Carl Richards admitted beating George Mott III to death on New Year’s Day 2024.

➡️ Mott was the longtime partner of Richards’ mother and lived with the family in Marlboro.

🔴 Prosecutors will seek 30 years in state prison when Richards is sentenced Nov. 17.

MARLBORO — A 41-year-old township man has admitted to the 2024 New Year’s Day killing of a 64-year-old victim in the house where they both lived.

Carl A. Richards was initially arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the beating death of George L. Mott III.

That’s ultimately the charge that the 41-year-old Richards pleaded guilty to before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Marc C. Lemieux, during a Wednesday hearing.

Mott was the longtime partner of Richards’ own mother, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

Following the woman’s death in 2022, Richards and his family moved into the Texas Road home, alongside Mott.

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Richards’ children were inside during the fatal encounter

Richards’ own children were inside the home in the Morganville section during the deadly encounter before 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024.

That same month, Amanda Richards agreed to testify against her husband and pleaded guilty to two counts of child endangerment, Asbury Park Press previously reported.

Two months after his wife’s plea deal, Carl Richards was indicted for first-degree murder the same case.

Following his plea deal, the State will seek a term of 30 years in state prison at sentencing set for Nov. 17.



Victim George L. Mott III was killed in Marlboro on New Years Day 2024 (johnedayfuneralhome.com) Victim George L Mott III was killed in Marlboro on New Years Day 2024 johnedayfuneralhome

George Mott mourned as 'gentle soul' by family

Mott grew up in a neighboring town and was a 1978 graduate of Middletown Township High School South.

He worked as a carpenter for most of his life, working for various Monmouth County construction companies.

He is survived by two children, his own siblings and other relatives.

“George was a gentle soul, had a huge heart, and a great sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him,” according to an online obituary.

These 31 convicted killers were pardoned by Gov. Murphy In a one year span, Gov. Phil Murphy granted clemency to over 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, at least 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After release, each person is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

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