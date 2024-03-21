NJ man faces murder for savage beating death of victim

🔻 NJ man faces murder charge in New Year’s killing

🔻 Victim beaten to death in own home

🔻 Man accused of attack, lying about self-defense

MARLBORO — A 39-year-old township man has now been indicted for murder in the New Year’s Day killing of a 64-year-old victim.

A Monmouth County Grand Jury also indicted Carl A. Richards on three counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Richards’ own three children were inside the Texas Road home in the Morganville section, while George Mott III was fatally beaten just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.

(Monmouth County Canva)

Mott was the longtime boyfriend of Richards’ mother, the prosecutor’s office confirmed.

After the woman’s death in 2022, Richards and his family moved into the Texas Road home, alongside Mott.

When Marlboro police were called to the home, they found that Mott had suffered severe trauma to his head, face, and neck.

He was pronounced dead shortly after, at a nearby hospital.

Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office courtroom

Richards had initially claimed he fought Mott in self-defense, after a fight broke out over cigarettes.

Prosecutors said the evidence, including surveillance footage from inside the home, shows a different story.

Video shows Carl Richards brutally beating Mott, and later, Richards being struck repeatedly in the face by his wife, the Asbury Park Press reported.

In January, Amanda Richards pleaded guilty to two counts of child endangerment and agreed to testify against her husband, NJ.com previously reported.

She was expected to be sentenced to five years in state prison.

Carl Richards has remained at Monmouth County Jail since his arrest.

