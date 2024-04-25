Monmouth County cops target distracted drivers Thursday

🚨 30 law enforcement agencies in Monmouth County will target distracted driving

🚨 Route 9 will be the focus of the enforcement

🚨 193 have died in 185 crashes in New Jersey so far this year

The Goal Zero traffic enforcement detail targeting distracted drivers will be in effect in Monmouth County on Thursday afternoon.

Between 3 and 7 p.m., officers from 30 police agencies will be looking for behaviors that contribute to traffic deaths like speeding, seat belt use, cell phone use and driving under the influence. The focus of the enforcement, which is led by Holmdel police, is Route 9 which runs between Howell and Marlboro.

"The intent of this high visibility campaign is to confront the staggering rise in traffic deaths seen in New Jersey Traffic safety culture and driving behaviors need to change in order to keep people alive on NJ roadways," Holmdel police said on their Facebook page. "Law enforcement agencies in Monmouth County are dedicated to lowering these numbers and keeping our roadways safe."

NJ's deadly highways

During the March enforcement, 49 cops stopped 360 vehicles and issued 239 summonses along Route 35 in Monmouth County.

According to State Police records, 193 have died statewide in 185 crashes in New Jersey as of April 25. Last year, 607 died in crashes.

