NJ beer lovers need to check out this new brewery in Farmingdale

The craft beer scene in New Jersey has exploded in the last decade or so. The breweries have become great hangout spots to relax and try some local brews.

A new brewery in Farmingdale is the perfect place to do just that.

Tall Oaks Farm and Brewery just had their grand opening in December, but when I went there recently, the place was full of customers and the staff was so great it was as if they’d been in business for years.

@talloaksbrew via Instagram @talloaksbrew via Instagram loading...

You can sample their beer in the cozy tasting room, or you can take your drink outside and enjoy their outdoor area.

@talloaksbrew via Instagram @talloaksbrew via Instagram loading...

There are fire pits that you can reserve to sit around and chat with friends. If you’re still chilly even with the fire, they offer blankets to keep you warm.

How cute is that?!

Kylie Moore photo Kylie Moore photo loading...

We're not just brewing beer; we're crafting and cultivating a unique experience for you.

Tall Oaks is not only kid-friendly (when I was there, there was a birthday party for a baby in their outdoor pavilion), it’s also dog friendly, as long as your pup remains leashed and in the outdoor area.

@talloaksbrew via Instagram @talloaksbrew via Instagram loading...

Tall Oaks Farm and Brewery is located at 450 Colts Neck Road in Farmingdale, NJ.

Join us on this journey as we redefine standards and bring a fresh perspective to the world of craft beer in our beautiful state of New Jersey.

@talloaksbrew via Instagram @talloaksbrew via Instagram loading...

Tall Oaks Farm and Brewery Hours

🍺 Monday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

🍺 Tuesday: Closed

🍺 Wednesday: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

🍺 Thursday: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

🍺 Friday: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

🍺 Saturday: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

🍺 Sunday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

You can check out their current beer menu here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

