Chic-est boutique hotel outside of the French Riviera is in NJ

When the weather gets nicer and the Jersey Shore starts to get more crowded, it’s always a fun festive atmosphere.

But what if you’re looking for something more chill this summer, something with a more laid-back vibe that lets you feel like you’re in an elegant hotel on the French Riviera?

Where would you go for that fun fashionable experience? There aren’t that many options but the St. Laurent in Asbury Park really fits that bill.

You can chill at The St. Laurent and soak up the vibes of a boutique hotel that's all about kicking back. You'll get to dive into their pool, hang out in the classic cocktail lounge, and grub on some amazing eats at Heirloom.

The rooms are decked out with cool, unique touches that scream laid-back luxury. The St. Laurent's got 20 freshly renovated guest rooms nestled on the second and third floors of this old-school building from 1886.

They've even got an outdoor saltwater pool that's just perfect for a dip, with towels ready for ya. And guess what? When you’re sitting in your cozy lounge chair at Heirloom you can order your drinks and snacks right to your chair. It’s the ultimate in luxury.

The pool is open every day during high season from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. depending on the weather. A pool day at the St. Laurent is a beautiful experience.

To do it, you’ve got to get a swim day pass. Day passes are available the day before at 10 a.m. so you can lock in chill time at the St. Laurent.

For a great date day or for the feeling of being on vacation for a little bit at the Jersey Shore, this is the place. Especially if your vacation budget won’t allow for a day in St. Tropez.

