Attention, night owls! Best New Jersey nightlife spots

The weather is getting warmer and the days are growing longer, which means nightlife across the nation is about to start bustling for the next few months. But where are the best places in New Jersey to be for going out at night?

A study by Mixbook established the top 150 places in the U.S. ideal for nightlife, according to 3,000 travel-savvy survey respondents and you better believe the Garden State was represented.

Of the 150 best cities for night owls, five in New Jersey made the list. So if you’re a New Jerseyan who prefers going out at night, you have to check out these spots.

7️⃣2️⃣ Red Bank

Red Bank boasts a lively nightlife with its array of dining options, theaters like the Count Basie Center for the Arts, and riverside bars offering a mix of entertainment and cultural experiences.

5️⃣2️⃣ Downtown Morristown

Downtown Morristown offers a vibrant nightlife with historic charm, featuring bars, theaters like the Mayo Performing Arts Center, and seasonal festivals that attract a diverse crowd looking to enjoy a night.

5️⃣0️⃣ Hoboken

Hoboken is renowned for its vibrant nightlife along Washington Street with bars, music venues, and restaurants that cater to both the local crowd and visitors from nearby New York City. The waterfront parks also host evening events, enhancing its urban appeal.

4️⃣8️⃣ Downtown Jersey City

Downtown Jersey City offers a dynamic nightlife with a mix of chic rooftop bars, cozy pubs, and nightclubs, complemented by stunning views of the Manhattan skyline, making it a popular destination for nightlife enthusiasts.

As for the most popular pick for nightlife in the Garden State?

1️⃣9️⃣ Asbury Park

Asbury Park combines its rich musical heritage with a contemporary arts scene, featuring venues like the Stone Pony and a revitalized boardwalk with bars, eateries, and galleries, creating a bustling atmosphere for night-goers.

The best part about staying out late in NJ is there's a very good chance you'll have a late-night diner or pizza place still open late into the night. *Chef's kiss*

The top overall were Kailua-Kona on the Big Island, Hawaii at number three. French Quarter, New Orleans, Louisiana coming in at number two. And the number one spot: Downtown Las Vegas, Nevada.

Party on, night owls!

